What's on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 8

The Winter Olympics continue

A countdown of some of the all-time great Super Bowl commercials

The first night of the Jeopardy! National College Championship

2022 Winter Olympics

During NBC's primetime broadcast of the Winter Olympics, qualifying gets underway for the women's halfpipe in snowboarding (live), athletes take their first runs in the women's slalom event in Alpine skiing (live), medals are awarded in luge.

Watch the Winter Olympics throughout the day across NBCU platform, with primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-time Classics

The Super Bowl is happening this weekend, but you can catch some of the best commercials tonight. Tonight, CBS is airing an interactive countdown of classic Super Bowl commercials, with viewers voting for their favorite. Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah host from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Watch Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. You can also check out some other non-game Super Bowl week programming right here.

Jeopardy! National College Championship

Mayim Bialik hosts this two-week tournament featuring 36 undergrad college students as they compete to prove their the best of the best.

Watch Jeopardy! National College Championship at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

The Resident

Tonight on The Resident, when a lost child is brought into the ER with physical signs of abuse, Conrad and Cade try to get to the bottom of what happened to her.

Watch The Resident at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

The Real Dirty Dancing

Tonight on a new episode of The Real Dirty Dancing, on the gazebo, the celebrity contestants recreate the famous maracas scene from Dirty Dancing. Then, tWitch throws the contestants a twist, and one couple will be eliminated.

Watch The Real Dirty Dancing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Chopped

Tonight on a new Chopped, eight single-and-ready-to-mingle chefs are set up with blind dates as their teammates for a quadruple date and culinary showdown.

Watch Chopped at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.