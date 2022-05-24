What's on TV for Tuesday, May 24
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
This Is Us
Get your tissues ready, we've reached the end of This Is Us. See what's in store as we officially say goodbye Pearson family. In the episode, the Big Three come to new understandings about life.
Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.
FBI: International
All three of CBS's FBI shows are closing our their seasons for tonight, including the season finale for FBI: International. On the finale, when a private jet carrying American citizens is shot down over Europe, the Fly Team looks into the man who missed the flight. Also, Forrester is conflicted when he receives information on a case from his mother, Angela.
Watch FBI at 8 pm ET/PT, FBI: International at 9 pm ET/PT and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.
New Amsterdam
On the season finale of New Amsterdam tonight, as a monster hurricane approaches New York, Bloom and the team scramble to put preparations in place. Max and Helen make plans for an intimate New York wedding as she returns from London.
Watch New Amsterdam at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.
NBA playoffs
Another night of NBA playoffs sees the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks square off in what could be the deciding game of the Western Conference Finals.
Watch Warriors vs Mavericks at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on TNT.
Young Rock
There are two new episodes of Young Rock tonight, as the comedy wraps up its season. First, in 1996, the WWF sends Dwayne to Memphis to develop his wrestling skills. When a booker bullies Downtown Bruno, Dwayne decides to fight back. In 2032, candidate Johnson's conflict with Dr. Julien comes to a head.
On the second episode, in 2032, candidate Johnson rides the ups and downs of election day; in 1984, Rocky and Ata are at a crossroads with their futures in wrestling; in 1987, teenage Dwayne learns that the family is leaving Nashville.
Watch Young Rock at 8pm ET/PT and 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC.
