What's on TV for Wednesday, April 27

Top picks tonight

The Masked Singer

Tonight on a new episode of The Masked Singer, the four remaining singers of group three duke it out for Team Good, Team Bad and Team Cuddly. One singer will be unmasked and the final three move on to the "Round Three" finals.

Watch The Masked Singer at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

The Flash

Tonight on a new episode of The Flash, with a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry gets an assist from Cecille who helps to track the mass murderer.

Watch The Flash at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

A Million Little Things

Tonight on a new A Million Little Things, Gary hits multiple roadblocks while trying to meet an important deadline; Eddie makes a surprising discovery at Katherine’s house, and Rome struggles to connect with an impressionable group of young artists.

Watch A Million Little Things at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

NBA playoffs

A pair of potential close-out games populate tonight's NBA playoff schedule, as the Bucks and Warriors hope to move on to the second round. Here's when to watch these games:

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TNT

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on TNT

Good Sam

On a new episode of Good Sam, as Sam, Vivian and Griff face the fallout from Griff's confession to the hospital board, the surgical teams prepare for a high-profile surgery that could take Sam's career to the next level.

Watch Good Sam at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.