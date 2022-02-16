What's on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 16
By Emily Price published
A new episode of 'Celebrity Big Brother'; the final quarterfinal games of 'Jeopardy! National College Championship'; and the Winter Olympics.
Top Picks Tonight
- We're down to the final six on a brand new episode of Celebrity Big Brother
- It's the final quarterfinals in the Jeopardy! National College Championship
- The 2022 Winter Olympics continue
Celebrity Big Brother
There are only six houseguests left on this latest season of Celebrity Big Brother. Who will earn Head of House and who will be in danger of being sent home?
Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Jeopardy! National College Championships
The final two spots in the semifinals are up for grabs in the annual Jeopardy! National College Championship.
Watch Jeopardy! National College Championship at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
2022 Winter Olympics
Coverage of the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifying round (live) and the men's aerials final in freestyle skiing, the latest from short track and the downhill runs in the women's combined event.
The Winter Olympics air all day across NBCU platforms, with primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
NBA Basketball
Tonight the Utah Jazz are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in some NBA action. Tonight's game is being played from Crypto.com Arena.
Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.
College Basketball
It's a big time matchup between two ranked Big 12 schools, as No. 7 Baylor takes on No. 11 Texas Tech in some college basketball action.
Watch Baylor vs Texas Tech at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
The Amazing Race
The remaining teams on The Amazing Race season 33 head off to Greece, where they are tested on spelling and memory skills.
Watch The Amazing Race at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Next Level Chef
Tonight on a new Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create a fusion dish. Based on their past performance, each contestant is assigned to a kitchen.
Watch Next Level Chef at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
