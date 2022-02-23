What's on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 23
By Emily Price published
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top Picks Tonight
- The finale of Celebrity Big Brother
- The Wonder Years returns with an all new episode
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres
Celebrity Big Brother
It's down to the final three houseguests, with a winner being decided tonight on the season finale of Celebrity Big Brother.
Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
The Wonder Years
Tonight on a new episode of The Wonder Years, the family spends spring break with Lillian's parents in the countryside, and Dean lies to his cousins about city life in Montgomery to impress them.
Watch The Wonder Years at 8:30pm ET/PT on ABC.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
A continuation of the acclaimed series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and the Proud family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart.
Watch The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder anytime on Disney Plus.
A Million Little Things
On a new A Million Little Things, Gary learns some new things about Maggie on their road trip to Albany. Eddie helps Rome in a time of need, and Regina sets boundaries with her father.
Watch A Million Little Things at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC
The Goldbergs
Tonight on a new episode of The Goldbergs, when Erica and Geoff plan a joint bachelor/bachelorette party at the beach, Barry finds himself face-to-face with his ex-girlfriends and their current boyfriends – causing him to spiral.
Watch The Goldbergs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Worst Roommate Ever
From Blumhouse Television, the new five-part documentary series Worst Roommate Ever highlights four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed. These unsettling true stories chronicle the masked menace that can be lurking right down the hall.
Watch Worst Roommate Ever anytime on Netflix.
