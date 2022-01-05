What's on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 5
'The Amazing Race' season 33 kicks off tonight; the Warriors vs Mavericks in some NBA action; and the return of new episodes for 'The Wonder Years.'
Top Picks Tonight
- Season 33 of The Amazing Race kicks off tonight on CBS
- The Golden State Warriors take on the Dallas Mavericks in some NBA basketball
- Bill and Lillian decide to join a high society club on a new episode of The Wonder Years
The Amazing Race
After a long wait, The Amazing Race begins its historic 33rd trip around the world when 11 new teams take off from their homes and travel to their first destination, London, England.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
NBA Basketball
Tonight the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Dallas Mavericks in some NBA basketball. Tonight's game is being played from American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The Wonder Years
On a new episode of The Wonder Years, Bill and Lillian decide to join high society club Lads & Ladies as a way to introduce Kim and Dean to positive influences in the community.
Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Good Sam
The new CBS medical drama Good Sam premieres tonight. Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters, the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith also happens to be her father. Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs star.
Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Conners
Tonight on a new episode of The Conners, thinking it's Ben's day off, Darlene brings Nick to the hardware store only to run smack into Ben, who invites Nick to join him at The Lunch Box to watch a Bears game.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
I Can See Your Voice
Fox's music reality guessing game I Can See Your Voice sees if a celebrity panel can guess if contestants are good or terrible singers without ever hearing them sing. Ken Jeong hosts.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
Chicago Med
On a new Chicago Med, in the aftermath of the Vas-COM scandal, Goodwin clashes with the hospital's new compliance officer. Crockett and Blake try to save a patient who has a son with severe autism.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Chicago P.D.
Chicago P.D. is back tonight with a brand new episode. The team searches for a missing child in what turns out to be a very complicated case. Burgess and Ruzek are in for a shock when someone from Makayla's past comes forward.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.
