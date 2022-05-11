What's on TV for Wednesday, May 11

Top picks tonight

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back with its season 12 premiere. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff are all back for a brand new season.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

NBC's One Chicago lineup

NBC's One Chicago lineup — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD — are all new tonight.

First, on Chicago Med, Dylan helps the daughter of a mob boss. A grandmother comes to Med desperate to save her grandson. Ethan struggles with some shocking news about his father. Will and Vanessa care for Maggie's high school classmate. Watch Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

On Chicago Fire, A family friend asks Herrmann for some advice on opening a bar. Tensions run high between Emma and Violet. Kidd struggles to keep her team together. Watch Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Then, on Chicago PD, Voight and the team delve into a cold case in search of clues to solve a shocking new crime. With its focus on buried memories, the case sparks concern for Burgess and Ruzek about Makayla's mental healing. Watch Chicago PD at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Survivor

Tonight on an all new Survivor, one castaway will be the first to drop out of the immunity challenge, leaving their fate up to a game of "Do or Die."

Watch Survivor at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The Masked Singer

Before a winner is crowned, take a journey through season 7 with all of The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly characters on an all new The Masked Singer.

Watch The Masked Singer at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

The Conners

Tonight on a new episode of The Conners, Ben and Darlene are excited to share their good news with the family; but before they have the chance, Neville and Jackie and Aldo and Harris share some very similar news of their own.

Watch The Conners at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Goldbergs

On a new episode of The Goldbergs, after a mold issue at home forces Erica and Geoff to stay at the Goldberg house, Beverly senses tensions in their marriage and seizes the opportunity to impart a little marital advice.

Watch The Goldbergs at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Wonder Years

On a new episode of The Wonder Years, Dean tries to impress Keisa's cool new boyfriend, Broderick, by inviting him and his friends over for a party Kim is throwing while Bill and Lillian are away for the night.

Watch The Wonder Years at 8:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.