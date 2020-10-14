What's on TV for Wednesday, October 14

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are tonight! Sia, Alicia Keys, Post Malone and more are expected to perform on the show. There’s a new episode of The Masked Singer tonight on FOX, and Guy Fieri is organizing a special pandemic episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.

Billboard Music Awards

Tonight Kelly Clarkson is hosting the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Performances include: Sia, Alicia Keys, BTS, Demi Lovato, and Post Malone. The show is being broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The Masked Singer

The celebrity contestants return for the Group B playoffs tonight on The Masked Singer. Tonight the group will perform for their second time on the show.

The Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as "The Grand Guignol" (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named "Peggy Drood" (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters. Based on the first installment of Joe Ballarini's popular scary book series of the same name, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is directed by Rachel Talalay, produced by Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp, with Naia Cucukov, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg executive producing. Alessio Scalzotto, Tamsen McDonough, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, and Ricky He also co-star in this action-packed adventure about working together to overcome your fears.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

Record-shattering Korean girl band BLACKPINK tell their story — and detail the hard-fought journey of the dreams and trials behind their meteoric rise.

Guy's Grocery Games

Guy's son Hunter makes an appearance on tonight's pandemic episode of Guy's Grocery Games. Guy and Hunter sent cheap ingredients to some of their favorite chefs and have asked them to prepare high-end dinners using them.

