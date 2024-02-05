When are EastEnders and Coronation Street on this week? Soaps face ANOTHER schedule shake-up

When are EastEnders and Coronation Street on this week?

EastEnders and Coronation Street will have schedule changes this week, with new episodes now airing on different days.

EastEnders usually airs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One. However, this week's soap schedule has changed, with episodes now airing on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday instead.

There will be no EastEnders episode tomorrow (Tuesday, February 6) due to Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup between Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United at 7:30pm on BBC One.

But if you prefer to have your daily fix of EastEnders, the episode will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 6am the morning it airs.

That's not the only soap that will be impacted by the schedule change, with a trip to the cobbles also being disrupted.

Coronation Street's Simon Barlow is involved in a deadly crash this week. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV1, but the soap schedule will be slightly different this week and episodes will now be on Monday, Friday and Sunday instead.

This schedule change is because of the Live FA Cup Football on Wednesday, February 7 between Aston Villa and Chelsea, which will air on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

If you don't want to miss any of the drama, you can keep up to date with the changes by checking our UK TV Guide for the latest information.

This week's EastEnders sees Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) make a dramatic return just weeks after her explosive exit. Her comeback comes as her son Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was murdered on Christmas Day by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and The Six buried his body in the burned-out café.

The Walford women have managed to avoid suspicion around Keanu's whereabouts so far, convincing everyone that he did a runner after attacking Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and holding them hostage.

But when Karen arrives demanding answers about the events of Christmas Day, The Six panic as she threatens to expose Keanu's murder.

Karen Taylor returns to EastEnders this week. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile in Coronation Street this week, Simon Barlow's (Alex Bain) drinking spirals out of control and is involved in a horror crash.

Simon has been struggling ever since his dad Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) left Weatherfield and has resorted to drinking to cope with his feelings of abandonment.

But when he's asked to drop off Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) to his chess competition, a drunken Simon gets behind the wheel and loses control of the car, crashing into a road sign. When Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) insists they report it to the police, Simon is forced to confess that he was over the drink-drive limit.