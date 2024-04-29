Why is After Midnight not new this week, April 29-May 3?
Taylor Tomlinson and her fellow comedians are taking the week off from making fun of internet memes.
Late night's newest host is getting some time off, as CBS and Taylor Tomlinson's After Midnight is not airing any new episodes the entire week of April 29-May 3. The show, which premiered back in January and follows The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sees Tomlinson and her rotation of comedian guests make fun of internet culture in a gamified structure.
As for why After Midnight is taking the week off, CBS did not have an official statement. However, The Late Show, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live all took last week, April 22-26, off for what appeared to be just a routine schedule break. After Midnight continued to air new episodes during that time, so now it seems it's After Midnight's turn for some R&R.
However, fans of the show should know that reruns are set to air at After Midnight's usual time slot, 12:37 am ET/PT on CBS (note, episode dates are listed as they appear on CBS, but technically Monday’s show airs at 12:37 am on Tuesday morning). Here are the previously aired episodes that are going to be shown this week:
Monday, April 29
- Caroline Rhea
- Matt Rogers
- James Davis
- Original airdate March 13, 2024
Tuesday, April 30
- Reggie Conquest
- Jordan Temple
- Paul F. Tompkins
- Original airdate March 14, 2024
Wednesday, May 1
- Trevor Wallace
- London Hughes
- Affion Crockett
- Original airdate April 4, 2024
Thursday, May 2
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
- Phoebe Robinson
- Dewayne Perkins
- Guy Branum
- Original airdate March 27, 2024
Friday, May 3
- Ron Funches
- Adam Pally
- Blair Socci
- Original airdate March 6, 2024
If the 12:30 am start time is too late for you, then you can watch full After Midnight episodes on-demand exclusively on Paramount Plus. You can also find clips from the show on YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms.
It's not immediately clear when After Midnight will return with new episodes, but all of the other talk shows just took a week off and return with new episodes on April 29, so we'd expect it to be similar for After Midnight, so it is possible it is back as soon as Monday, May 6 (again, this is not confirmed at this time).
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.