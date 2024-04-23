Why is Will Trent not new tonight, April 23?

Will Trent has quickly become a favorite among network TV dramas, with Ramón Rodríguez portraying the slightly quirky, yet brilliant detective solving some of the toughest crimes in Georgia. Although fans have gotten used to watching new episodes of Will Trent season 2 on Tuesdays, will they be able to watch a new episode tonight on April 23? Sadly, no.

Not only that, but The Rookie season 6 and The Good Doctor season 7 also join Will Trent in not airing new episodes tonight. Instead, ABC is opting to show reruns of the dramas in their usual respective timeslots. This marks the second week in a row that new episodes of the primetime dramas aren't airing.

It doesn't appear that special programming is to blame this go-around for why Will Trent isn't airing a new episode. This leads us to conclude that the reason for the interruption in the Will Trent rollout of new episodes is due to the writers' and actors' strikes last summer. Because of the strikes, many shows like the ones in ABC's Tuesday night lineup have been taking more routine breaks in releasing new episodes to stretch the seasons and help ensure they wrap in the usual end-of-season TV timeframe between late April and May.

So when does Will Trent return with a new episode? One doesn't air until Tuesday, April 30. That also serves as the return date for The Rookie and The Good Doctor. Here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming Will Trent episode titled "Have You Never Been to a Wedding?":

"Will accompanies Faith to a wedding alongside her son Jeremy, which becomes far from celebratory when a body and a group of gunmen are found in the venue's basement. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood grow wary of Crystal's behavior at work."

With all that being said, now would be a great time to catch up with anything you’ve missed this season on Will Trent over on Hulu.

However, if you're all caught up on the season, other network TV is all-new tonight. For example, CBS' slate of FBI shows, including FBI season 6 and FBI: Most Wanted season 5, are all airing tonight with new episodes. If you're in need of a laugh, NBC is debuting new episodes of Lopez vs Lopez season 2.