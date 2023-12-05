Why isn't EastEnders on tonight? Soap pulled in major shake up
Why isn't EastEnders on tonight? Here's when you can watch the next episode of EastEnders.
EastEnders fans hoping to find out what happens to Karen and Keanu Taylor now that Phil knows they're behind Albie's kidnapping are going to have to wait a little longer than usual.
Tonight's episode of EastEnders has been rescheduled for the Scotland v England UEFA Women's Nations League match at Hampden Park. Instead, the episode that would have usually aired tonight is going to be shown tomorrow evening at 7.30.
But don't worry, soap fans won't be missing out on any of the action in Albert Square because there will also be an episode shown on Friday night, meaning we will still get our four visits to Walford as usual.
The episodes will also land on BBC iPlayer at 6 am Wednesday 6, Thursday, 7 and Friday 8, so you can catch up on the drama at any time.
Fans have watched in horror as the aftermath of Albie's staged kidnapping has left Karen fuming with Keanu for putting her in such an awful position, and in revenge, she is now refusing to hand over the £50,000 cash that they took from Phil in ransom money.
The mother and son are barely talking, which everyone has noticed, but it was only when a usually strapped Karen started flashing the cash on new trainers and a slap-up breakfast at the Vic that Phil realised something wasn't right.
Last night's episode (Monday, December 4) saw a distracted Mitch, who has worked out what Karen and Keanu are arguing about, crash his van into Harvey's car. Karen then paid Kat back for her loss of earnings at the taxi firm, but it didn't take suspicious Phil long to work out that the cash was his, as he'd marked it before he handed it over for Albie's release.
Now Sam has spotted Albie on Karen's brother-in-law's social media, and the truth is out... but when Phil starts hunting for the money in Wednesday's episode, it isn't long before he finds the rest of the cash at Karen's.
Sharon is left in shock when Phil turns up and reveals that Karen and Keanu staged Albie's kidnap and stole the money.
Will Sharon take revenge on her husband-to-be?
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wendesday at 7:30 pm.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.