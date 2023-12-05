Why isn't EastEnders on tonight? Soap pulled in major shake up

EastEnders fans hoping to find out what happens to Karen and Keanu Taylor now that Phil knows they're behind Albie's kidnapping are going to have to wait a little longer than usual.

Tonight's episode of EastEnders has been rescheduled for the Scotland v England UEFA Women's Nations League match at Hampden Park. Instead, the episode that would have usually aired tonight is going to be shown tomorrow evening at 7.30.

But don't worry, soap fans won't be missing out on any of the action in Albert Square because there will also be an episode shown on Friday night, meaning we will still get our four visits to Walford as usual.

The episodes will also land on BBC iPlayer at 6 am Wednesday 6, Thursday, 7 and Friday 8, so you can catch up on the drama at any time.

Tommy is about to find the stolen cash for Phil. (Image credit: BBC)

Fans have watched in horror as the aftermath of Albie's staged kidnapping has left Karen fuming with Keanu for putting her in such an awful position, and in revenge, she is now refusing to hand over the £50,000 cash that they took from Phil in ransom money.

The mother and son are barely talking, which everyone has noticed, but it was only when a usually strapped Karen started flashing the cash on new trainers and a slap-up breakfast at the Vic that Phil realised something wasn't right.

Last night's episode (Monday, December 4) saw a distracted Mitch, who has worked out what Karen and Keanu are arguing about, crash his van into Harvey's car. Karen then paid Kat back for her loss of earnings at the taxi firm, but it didn't take suspicious Phil long to work out that the cash was his, as he'd marked it before he handed it over for Albie's release.

How is Sharon going to react when she realises Keanu was behind Albie's kidnapping? (Image credit: BBC)

Now Sam has spotted Albie on Karen's brother-in-law's social media, and the truth is out... but when Phil starts hunting for the money in Wednesday's episode, it isn't long before he finds the rest of the cash at Karen's.

Sharon is left in shock when Phil turns up and reveals that Karen and Keanu staged Albie's kidnap and stole the money.

Will Sharon take revenge on her husband-to-be?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wendesday at 7:30 pm.