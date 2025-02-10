Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new this week, February 10-14

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is taking some time off this week, February 10-14, as no new episodes of the late night talk show are going to be airing on CBS. Instead, reruns of The Late Show are going to be airing at its usual time, 11:35 pm ET/PT. But why is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert not new?

Neither The Late Show nor CBS gave an official reason for the break, and Colbert did not reference the fact the show was going on hiatus on his most recent new episode from February 6. So the best we can say is that this is just a week off for the late night program, which it occasionally takes throughout the year; this is the first time it is taking a full week off in 2025.

CBS’s other late night program, After Midnight hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, is also airing reruns all week. The other marquee late night talk shows, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, are still airing new episodes this week.

You can catch up with any previous episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Paramount Plus, but if you enjoy tuning in to the show when it airs on CBS each night, here are the previous guests that you can expect to see this week:

Monday, February 10

Will Ferrell

Performance by FLO

Original airdate January 29, 2025

Tuesday, February 11

John Dickerson

Performance by Willow Avalon

Original airdate January 22, 2025

Wednesday, February 12

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Drew Barrymore

Brandon Scott Jones

Original airdate January 28, 2025

Thursday, February 13

Chris Hayes

Performance by Nicole Scherzinger from Sunset Blvd.

Original airdate January 27, 2025

Friday, February 14

Drew Brees

Morris Chestnut

Original airdate January 23, 2025

To watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, you need one of these viewing options: a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service that carries CBS (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or be a subscriber to Paramount Plus with Showtime, which gets you live access to your local CBS station. As we mentioned though, all Paramount Plus subscribers can stream The Late Show on-demand at any time.

There’s no indication at this time when The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be back with new episodes, but the earliest date would be Monday, February 17; though with that being a federal holiday (President’s Day), the show might delay things an extra day until February 18. It’s all TBD at the moment.