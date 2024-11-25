Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new this week, November 25-29

Stephen Colbert appears to be getting an early start to the holiday season as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not airing any new episodes for the week of November 25-29; reruns of the late night talk show will air in its usual 11:35 pm ET/PT time slot on CBS though. In what should probably come as little surprise, it seems pretty clear that Thanksgiving being on Thursday, November 28, is the main reason Colbert and company are taking the week off.

The Late Show has taken week-long breaks around major holidays before, so while there is no official word from CBS as to why the hiatus is happening, it seems pretty straightforward. It’s also not the only CBS show to opt to go with reruns this week. Fellow late night show After Midnight is not new all week, nor is the FBI trio of shows, Matlock, Ghosts season 4, Elsbeth season 2, and Friday’s lineup of Blue Bloods season 14, Fire Country season 3 and S.W.A.T. season 8. However, one special show to note is that Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is airing its first-ever Thanksgiving episode on the day, November 28, which will feature appearances by Young Sheldon stars Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts and Craig T. Nelson on the spinoff series.

As we mentioned, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is still going to be airing reruns this week at its usual time. Here’s a look at the schedule:

Monday, November 25

John Krasinski

Francis Ford Coppola

Original airdate November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 26

Billy Bob Thornton

Sharon Horgan

Original airdate November 14, 2024

Wednesday, November 27

President Bill Clinton

Performance by Kacey Musgraves

Original airdate November 19, 2024

Thursday, November 28

Paul Bettany

Mike Birbiglia

Special appearance by Robert Zemeckis

Original airdate November 7, 2024

Friday, November 29

Zoe Saldana

Ken Burns

Original airdate November 13, 2024

In addition to watching these episodes live on CBS, you can stream them, or any other past episode of The Late Show, on-demand on Paramount Plus.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the only one of the other main network talk shows that is taking the whole week off. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are each airing new episodes this week; Kimmel November 25 and 26, while Fallon is airing a usual full slate of shows Monday through Thursday, November 28.

CBS has not released any information about when The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is going to be back with new episodes, but the earliest at this point would be Monday, December 2.