Why The Young and the Restless is not new today, March 21

In some disappointing news for The Young and the Restless fans, the daytime soap opera is taking a break from airing new episodes on Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22. While this mini hiatus means viewers have to wait a little longer to see what happens next for the Newmans, Abbotts and the rest of the Genoa City population, the good news is a new episode of The Young and the Restless airs on Monday, March 25. So what's the deal with this Thursday and Friday?

Every year in the US around this time, the country gets a bit crazy, or rather mad, as men's college basketball enters its infamous March Madness tournament. The 64 NCAA Division I teams fortunate enough to make it into the tourney start their first round of play on either March 21 or March 22 during the day on network TV, with CBS being the home to some games. Hence, why The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are off the air.

Although we are excited for all the collegiate gamesmanship, we also can't wait for The Young and the Restless to pick back up again with new episodes, as there's a lot going on in Genoa City. Not only is Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in a full-blown mental crisis and has Tucker's (Trevor St. John) head spinning on how to help her while being there for Audra (Zuleyka Silver), but it looks like Claire (Hayley Erin) has a long road ahead in her journey of acceptance in the Newman family. Speaking of Claire, is great-aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) really dead?

Plus, what about Connor Newman (Judah Mackey)? Will he agree to go to the special treatment facility to get help for his OCD, or will Adam (Mark Grossman) continue to back his son's desire to stay in Genoa City and push for Connor to remain in town to get help? The latter will undoubtedly create some tense moments between Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Now we aren't sure how much of Claire, Connor and Adam viewers will see the week of March 25, but based on the following preview clip, Audra and Tucker will exchange some words and so will Lily (Christel Khalil) and Heather (Vail Bloom). Take a look at the video below.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS, and become available the next day on Paramount Plus.