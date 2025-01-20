Why The Young and the Restless is not new today, January 20

If you’re a fan of The Young and the Restless eagerly wondering what happens next in this chaotic saga with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise), we have a bit of bad news for you. CBS is calling on you to exercise a bit of patience and wait a little longer than usual for a new episode, as The Young and the Restless is not airing today, January 20.

As for the reason for the interruption in the soap’s schedule, it all boils down to a time-honored tradition in the US — the presidential inauguration. Today is officially Inauguration Day, and former President Donald J. Trump is being reinstalled to the highest office in the land. Due to the occasion, each of the big four broadcasting networks (Fox, NBC, ABC and CBS) is showing special coverage of the affair, knocking not only The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful off the air for the day on CBS, but also General Hospital on ABC. While the inauguration is scheduled for noon ET, the networks are apt to provide pre and post-news coverage. Regularly scheduled daytime programming is set to resume on Tuesday, January 21.

So again, The Young and the Restless fans will have to exercise patience to see what’s in store in Genoa City. With Claire (Hayley Erin), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) primed to set their Jordan-murder plot into motion, is the deranged villain about to meet her end? Or will Victor (Eric Braeden) step in and ruin the surprise attack? Since Jordan is the only one who knows where Sharon (Sharon Case) is, we suspect the latter.

Speaking of Sharon, she managed to free herself from the chains but passed out before she could flee wherever Jordan is holding her hostage. Since show clues hint that Sharon will continue to face some tough times ahead, will Jordan stumble across an unconscious Sharon and chain her back up? That is certainly a possibility.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.