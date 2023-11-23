There have been some fantastic Black Friday streaming deals so far, but there's been one curious omittance that has left us wondering 'will there be a Black Friday Disney Plus deal?'.

Most of the best streaming services are enjoying price cuts for Black Friday right now with Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Disney Plus sister service Hulu all having a slashed-price deal on three, six or even 12 months of subscription.

But will Disney Plus follow suit? Let's explore that question...

Is there currently a Black Friday Disney Plus deal?

Uh... sort of?

While there's no Disney Plus UK Black Friday deal, and there's no way to sign up to just Disney Plus in the UK and get a deal, there is still a way to save money.

Disney is currently running a discount on one of its other streaming services, Hulu, in which you can sign up for 12 months for only $0.99 each month. Since it's normally $7.99, that's a huge discount!

So where does Disney Plus come in?

Well, you can add Disney Plus with ads for an extra $2 per month — that means for just $2.99 each month you can get both Hulu and Disney Plus. This is best described as a Black Friday Disney Bundle deal, rather than a discount on either service.

Disney Black Friday deals

Disney (the company, not the streamer) does have plenty of deals on right now though, beyond the Hulu one we've seen.

There are plenty of Disney Black Friday deals on gifts from the company and its many brands like Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and more.

To help you find them, you can use our AI deal tool to point you in the right direction...

Here are a few other sources you might want to try for a gift:

shopDisney : Disney's official store has hundreds of products across all of its franchises and lines, including some exclusives not available elsewhere, as well as discounts and deals.

Disney's official store has hundreds of products across all of its franchises and lines, including some exclusives not available elsewhere, as well as discounts and deals. Amazon's Disney Store : Disney's Amazon page offers some great discounts on books, clothing, toys and more. Check back for new deals all the time.

: Disney's Amazon page offers some great discounts on books, clothing, toys and more. Check back for new deals all the time. Funko : big-headed collectible toys across loads of Disney brands with classic characters and modern heroes galore.

big-headed collectible toys across loads of Disney brands with classic characters and modern heroes galore. Lego Shop : there are bricky versions of loads of Disney franchises, and also collectible and decorative options that celebrate the brand and its classic characters.

: there are bricky versions of loads of Disney franchises, and also collectible and decorative options that celebrate the brand and its classic characters. Etsy : home-made products store includes loads of Disney-themed items

home-made products store includes loads of Disney-themed items Walmart , Target , Best Buy : US retail giants have Disney gifts

: US retail giants have Disney gifts Zavvi, HMV: UK entertainment stores also have Disney items and DVDs

What are the chances of a Disney Plus Black Friday deal?

In the US, it's not likely that we'll see another Disney Plus deal beyond the Bundled one, simply because there's no reason why Disney would compete with itself for Black Friday deals!

In the UK, we're also not going to get our hopes up, because it's pretty late. All the rival streamers started their discounts earlier in the week, and it's very likely that if Disney Plus would get a discount too, we'd have seen it by now.

