Will there be an Apple TV Plus Black Friday deal in 2024?

One of the best parts of Black Friday is that its discounts give you the perfect opportunity to check out streaming services that you might not otherwise consider. That'd certainly be the case for Apple TV Plus... so will it see Black Friday deals in 2024?

Black Friday is day full of shopping discounts which falls on Friday, November 29 in 2024, though it's become so big that we'll likely see sales begin weeks earlier. All sorts of products get discount from TVs to clothes and drinks, and the best streaming service subscriptions often do too.

Apple TV Plus is one of the smaller streaming services in the world, at least in terms of user base, but many consider it a hidden gem thanks to all the well-received Apple TV Plus Originals and prestige movies like Flowers of the Killer Moon and Napoleon which grace its library.

So could Apple TV Plus see a Black Friday deal? It's impossible to say for sure with the day still a ways out, but What to Watch's streaming service experts can make some predictions based on previous years of the sales. So let's take a look as to whether there will be an Apple TV Plus deal over Black Friday.

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Apple TV Plus subscriptions?

In previous Black Fridays, Apple hasn't offered a discounted membership price for new subscribers, so it seems unlikely that it'll do so in 2024. However that's not guaranteed, especially with a price hike earlier this year making a discounted subscription even more valuable.

That being said, there are ways to save money on Apple TV Plus that aren't just for Black Friday. Our favorite is Apple TV Plus free trials (click here for our full guide). These let you sign up for between a month and six months for free, if you're eligible for them.

One of these discounts will be particularly useful over Black Friday though, so whether or not Apple TV Plus is discounted, you could get to test it for a lower price...

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Apple products?

One of the many ways to get a free trial for Apple TV Plus is simply by buying an Apple product.

People who buy an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac (ie, any of the devices that you can use to watch an Apple show) are entitled to 3 free months of Apple TV Plus.

Thankfully, lots of these products do get plenty of Black Friday deals, so you can save money on tech you were going to buy anyway, and net some free Apple TV Plus time in one swoop.

When early Black Friday Apple deals begin, we'll highlight some below that will all let you test out Apple TV Plus at a discounted price. If you can't wait that long, bear in mind that some of the free trials are available for anybody...