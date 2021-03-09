You'll be able to watch ESPN Plus from within Hulu starting March 10, PPV events coming this summer

If you subscribe to Hulu as well as ESPN+, you'll be able to watch the latter from inside the former starting on March 10. That's part of a plan announced during the annual Disney Investor Day event in December 2020.

The feature further integrates two of the three parts of the "Disney+ Bundle," which has been heavily pushed by all three entities, which all fall under the Disney umbrella.

The move also makes sense, given that Hulu also has a live TV option — it's the most popular live TV streaming service in the United States, actually — and so it already has live sports via that method.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek also announced Tuesday that you'll be able to purchase ESPN+ pay-per-view events from inside Hulu. That's important for UFC fans, as ESPN+ is the exclusive home for its streaming events. And it's conceivable that we could see other sporting events go the PPV route at some point, too.

Also during Tuesday's annual shareholder meeting, Chapek announced that Disney+ itself now has more than 100 million paying subscribers worldwide, giving it about half the number of subs as Netflix — albeit in a mere 16 months. And now that Disney+ has the new Star-branded content outside the United States, it's likely to see even more subscribers.

Hulu is available in the U.S. for as little as $5.99 a month with advertising, and $11.99 a month without ads. ESPN+ costs $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year. In addition to being the home of UFC, ESPN+ also is where you'll find the German Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A, and the Spanish La Liga games. It also has a host of college basketball, baseball, football games, and more. And ESPN+ also has a strong lineup of original sports content, including the popular Peyton's Places.