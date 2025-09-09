Hollyoaks spoilers: EVIL! Froggy Black blackmails Donny Clark!

Criminal Froggy Black (John Middleton) has set his sights on detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Froggy has only recently been released from prison but now he is doing all he can to protect his estranged granddaughters, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall), who are both facing criminal charges.

Clare (above) is left fuming when her attempts to blackmail Donny fail. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

In yesterday’s episode, Clare attempted to blackmail detective Donny by showing him CCTV footage that she had of their passionate fling that took place in the garage.

Clare demanded that Donny destroy any evidence against her and Grace otherwise she would show the incriminating footage to Donny’s devoted fiancée, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).

Clare told Donny (above) she would expose their fling to his fiancée, Misbah Maalik. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight Clare is angry to learn that her blackmail threats have failed. However, it’s grandpa Froggy to the rescue.

When he learns what Clare’s plans are he assures her that he has dirt on Donny and will have no problem getting Donny to destroy the evidence on her and Grace.

Froggy reassures Clare that he has some dirt he can dish on Donny and he'll handle things! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Froggy squares up to Donny and reveals a secret he knows that will tear Donny’s family apart if he doesn’t do as he says.

Will Donny be backed into a corner and comply with Froggy’s demands?

Or will he stand his ground and face the consequences?

Froggy threatens Donny and tells him to comply or else! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, prisoner Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) confides in his fellow inmate, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and tells him how much he enjoyed his recent visit from his ex, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

However, Tony is feeling really low and struggles to react.

Seeing his pal so despondent, Tom speaks to one of the governors and arranges for trained chef Tony to have a position working in the prison kitchen.

Can Tony regain some hope and spark doing something he enjoys?

Tom and Tony are fellow prisoners. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Tony brings Tom a piece of cake as a thank you for supporting him inside.

However Tom has to break the news to his friend that he’s been granted early release!

He’s going to be leaving prison tomorrow meaning Tony will have to fend for himself from now on.

Plus, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) turn to Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) to help find Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) who is still missing.

Fears for Ste Hay (above) mount as he remains missing. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ste’s family are worried that he has vanished and doesn’t have his medication with him meaning his health will be taking a turn for the worse.

Lucas hands over footage to Dodger taken from the flat’s doorbell and it’s not long before detective Dodger finds something that immediately sparks his interest.

Will it lead him to Ste?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.