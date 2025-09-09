Home and Away spoilers: Dana wants to hear 'I LOVE YOU!' from boyfriend Sonny

Dana is waiting to hear her boyfriend Sonny say those magic three words on Home and Away!

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is not happy after declaring her love for boyfriend, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), and getting nothing back in return on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Sonny is feeling totally thrown and unsure how to react after Dana's declaration of love.



Annoyed by his apparent lack of commitment to their relationship, Dana goes radio silent on Sonny!



The morning after the night before, Sonny attempts to do some damage control with his girlfriend.



But the question is, will Dana get to hear those three words spoken back to her by her reluctant man?

Can Sonny bring himself to say, "I love you!" to girlfriend Dana on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is on the warpath after finding out that John Palmer (Shane Withington) is refusing to stand by friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).



Why isn't John supporting Irene in her time of need?



John realises the error of his ways and attempts to make peace with Irene over her plans to sell her beach house and leave Summer Bay to travel the world.

Will the long-time friends reach an understanding?



PLUS, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) needs her boyfriend, Theo Poulos's (Matt Evans) help.



Lacey can keep her job at Manta Ray Boards.



But only if she learns how to teach the surf classes on the beach.



Can Theo teach Lacey how to become a surfing expert?

Alf decides to have a stern word with John on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Lacey needs boyfriend Theo's help to become a surfing expert on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

