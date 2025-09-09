Home and Away spoilers: Dana wants to hear 'I LOVE YOU!' from boyfriend Sonny
Airs Wednesday 17 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is not happy after declaring her love for boyfriend, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), and getting nothing back in return on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Sonny is feeling totally thrown and unsure how to react after Dana's declaration of love.
Annoyed by his apparent lack of commitment to their relationship, Dana goes radio silent on Sonny!
The morning after the night before, Sonny attempts to do some damage control with his girlfriend.
But the question is, will Dana get to hear those three words spoken back to her by her reluctant man?
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is on the warpath after finding out that John Palmer (Shane Withington) is refusing to stand by friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).
Why isn't John supporting Irene in her time of need?
John realises the error of his ways and attempts to make peace with Irene over her plans to sell her beach house and leave Summer Bay to travel the world.
Will the long-time friends reach an understanding?
PLUS, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) needs her boyfriend, Theo Poulos's (Matt Evans) help.
Lacey can keep her job at Manta Ray Boards.
But only if she learns how to teach the surf classes on the beach.
Can Theo teach Lacey how to become a surfing expert?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
