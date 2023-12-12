Coronation Street spoilers: Ed Bailey reaches BREAKING point

Ed Bailey panics when Tony demands his money back in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



With Aggie unable to get home for Christmas, the family vow to make it special for Glory. Meanwhile, Ed Bailey promises Serge he will have the 1K he promised to lend him. Paul arrives with the cash they owe Ed who is relieved he can finally pay Tony, but when Serge finds him with the money he assumes it is for him. Ronnie takes everyone to the Bistro and hands Ed some cash to buy drinks. But unbeknownst to Ed a furious Tony has spotted him apparently slashing the cash instead of paying him. Later, Tony corners Ed and makes it clear he wants the money he’s owed by tomorrow.

Evelyn calls at No.9 and suggests that Tyrone takes the girls to Norfolk to see Fiz while she spends Christmas with Roy. Realising that leaves Cassie on her own, Evelyn reluctantly invites her to join them. In the café, Roy suffers a spasm in his back. Debbie helps him upstairs whilst Evelyn pops on a pinny and assures him she’ll cover his shift. Later, Cassie comes up with a gift idea from Roy to Evelyn.

(Image credit: ITV)

Audrey is impressed when she interviews Maria and she describes her vision for the salon. Audrey then interviews David but he fails to take it seriously leaving her annoyed. Who will she choose?

David fails to impress Audrey. (Image credit: ITV)

Jenny approaches Carla and asks her if she’ll lend her some money so that she can apply for a mortgage and buy the Rovers back. What will Carla say? Meanwhile, Daisy has set her own plan in motion…



Carla is surprised when, having said he is too busy to have lunch with her, she finds Peter cleaning the flat. He admits that he’s arranged to meet the mother of the donor who provided him with a new liver and she’s due round shortly. Carla insists that she’ll be by his side. Later, Peter admits to Valerie that he’s an alcoholic and her son’s liver saved his life.



An emotional Carla and Debbie wave Ryan off as he leaves for Glasgow.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.

