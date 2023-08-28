Doctors spoilers: Is Daniel and Zara's relationship ON THE ROCKS?

The relationship between Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is on the rocks as Doctors returns (see our TV Guide for listings).



Before the BBC daytime drama took a break for the summer, Daniel was left reeling after he found out about the kiss between Zara and Letherbridge University student, Miles Bailey.



Miles also revealed he has video footage of him and Zara kissing...



Zara is trying to move on after making it clear to Miles that nothing more will be happening between them.



But she's worried when she arrives home to find Daniel drinking alone.



Zara tries to keep the mood upbeat.



But she's in for a SHOCK when Daniel springs an unwelcome surprise...

Whatever happened to that video of Miles and Zara kissing on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is out on a date at a bowling alley with his girlfriend, PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen).



The couple bump into Serena Bradley (who previously played Bistro waitress Steph Britton on Coronation Street), who happens to be "an old friend" of Bear's.



However, copper Claudia picks-up on the chemistry between the "just good friends" and soon discovers that Bear and Serena have a history as "friends with benefits"!



When Bear tries to play down his past with Serena, Claudia is shocked that he is being so casual about the connection.



He's alarmed when Claudia storms out of their date!

Three's a crowd? Will Bear and Claudia's new romance be short-lived? (Image credit: BBC)

At The Mill, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) are trying to keep out of the way of receptionist, Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly).



Emma and Al were not pleased previously, when Rosie was left in charge at the Campus Surgery and put the GPs in their place when she told them to both be more professional!



Did Rosie overstep before?



Or should Emma and Al be wary of getting on the WRONG side of Rosie again?

WHAT is receptionist Rosie up to on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer



Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel



Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play