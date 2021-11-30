'Doctors' spoilers: Luca McIntyre films a video message...

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) is at the centre of a SCANDAL on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ever since some personal information about Luca was leaked online, patients have started cancelling their appointments and refusing to be treated by the nurse.



The trouble doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon, since a group of angry protestors have been causing a COMMOTION outside the surgery.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) reveals that two more patients have cancelled their appointments.



Surgery bosses Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) are still trying to decide on the best plan of action to calm the protestors.



Luca is fed-up with the intrusion and rumours about his personal life.



So he finally reaches the decision to make a public statement, which surprises both Zara and business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).



With the help of Emma Reid (Dido Miles), Luca prepares to film a testimonial video containing the right kind of information that he hopes will finally set the record straight and convince the hateful crowd outside the surgery to call-off their protest...

Ruhma tries to find out what's going on with her patient, Lorna on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, there's talk of exercise at the surgery.



Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is moaning about a strained back after all the excitement of his recent skydive.



The GP wonders if it's time to take out a new gym membership so that he can get back in shape.



Sid tries to convince midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) to join him.



However, Ruhma appears to be preoccupied dealing with her young mums including Chelle Henry (Kevwe Emefe) and Lorna Hoskin (Jessica Temple).

Sid offers grieving teenager Chloe some emotional support on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Sid meets teenage patient, Chloe Vincent (Imogen Wilde) to discuss removing a mole in the minor surgery unit.



However, the appointment is gatecrashed by Chloe's needy mum, Nina (Jilly Bond), who is on crutches and wants her daughter at attend to her every need until her leg heals.



It soon becomes clear that Nina needs to be the centre of attention and the toxic relationship is not doing Chloe any favours.



After Chloe flees the surgery, Sid eventually tracks down the distressed teenager at a roadside shrine in memory of her late dad.



As Sid offers Chloe some emotional support, the reason behind her unhealthy relationship with her mum is soon revealed...

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.