Doctors spoilers: Rob confides in Ruhma
Airs Tuesday 27 August 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) has found a good friend in Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) since the death of his wife, Karen, last year on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, policeman Rob and midwife Ruhma meet-up for breakfast at The Icon.
It looks like they could both do with some cheering-up!
Rob talks about his now former foster teenager, Liv Morgan, who suggested he has been lonely since Karen's death.
Ruhma, who went through her own stages of grief after the death of her GP husband, Heston, several years ago, shares how she coped.
In need of a laugh or two, Rob and Ruhma make plans for a night out ten pin bowling!
The fallout from receptionist Paige Popplewell's (Genevieve Lewis) dismissal continues.
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is shocked when Paige makes it clear that she will only be working the EXACT remaining hours specified in her temporary staff contract.
Which threatens to leave Kirsty holding the fort on Reception!
When word reaches bosslady Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) that Paige is working to rule, she decides it's time to tackle the situation.
But what exactly does Zara have in mind when she invites colleagues Kirsty and Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) to join her and Paige for lunch?
Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is in for a surprise when a woman, Helen Crook (Claire Hackett), arrives on his doorstep and hands over a bag of medication!
It seems Helen is clearing out her late father's house nearby and must have found out that neighbour Sid is a medic.
But later, Sid is shocked when Helen leaves him with another offering...
This time, he finds an urn containing ashes left on his doorstep!
Sid decides he must confront Helen.
WHAT is the reason behind her unusual approach to grief?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.