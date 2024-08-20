Doctors spoilers: Rob confides in Ruhma

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) has found a good friend in Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) since the death of his wife, Karen, last year on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, policeman Rob and midwife Ruhma meet-up for breakfast at The Icon.



It looks like they could both do with some cheering-up!



Rob talks about his now former foster teenager, Liv Morgan, who suggested he has been lonely since Karen's death.



Ruhma, who went through her own stages of grief after the death of her GP husband, Heston, several years ago, shares how she coped.



In need of a laugh or two, Rob and Ruhma make plans for a night out ten pin bowling!

Ruhma opens up to friend Rob about her own past grief on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

The fallout from receptionist Paige Popplewell's (Genevieve Lewis) dismissal continues.



Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is shocked when Paige makes it clear that she will only be working the EXACT remaining hours specified in her temporary staff contract.



Which threatens to leave Kirsty holding the fort on Reception!



When word reaches bosslady Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) that Paige is working to rule, she decides it's time to tackle the situation.



But what exactly does Zara have in mind when she invites colleagues Kirsty and Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) to join her and Paige for lunch?

Can Zara settle the situation with angry Paige on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is in for a surprise when a woman, Helen Crook (Claire Hackett), arrives on his doorstep and hands over a bag of medication!



It seems Helen is clearing out her late father's house nearby and must have found out that neighbour Sid is a medic.



But later, Sid is shocked when Helen leaves him with another offering...



This time, he finds an urn containing ashes left on his doorstep!



Sid decides he must confront Helen.



WHAT is the reason behind her unusual approach to grief?

Can Sid help Helen work through mixed emotions over her dad's death on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer