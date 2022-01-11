'Doctors' spoilers: Ruhma Carter has a NEW houseguest!

After an unexpected turn of events, Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) now has a new houseguest in the shape of Hazeem Durrani on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings.



The new character is played by guest star, Ashraf Ejjbair, who you might recognise from BBC Three's Ru Paul's Drag Race UK



Ruhma explains to her surgery co-worker, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) that Hazeem just got back from the Far East.



His parents are currently away in Pakistan for six months.



However, Ruhma may regret her generosity in letting Hazeem stay after there is an unfortunate washing machine flood in the kitchen!



Hazeem is mortified and attempts to redeem himself by cooking some delicious Thai fishcakes for dinner.



However, just as peace and normality is restored, the doorbell goes.



Ruhma finds a MYSTERY woman on the doorstep, who suddenly bursts into tears!



WHAT is going on?



Emma clashes with Zara over a patient on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Emma follows-up with Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) after what happened with patient, Rowena Mitchell.



Daniel explains Rowena's history and asks for Emma's opinion on the case.



However, when Emma appears to challenge Daniel's original diagnosis of Rowena, his partner, Zara gets defensive.



Things get heated between the women when Emma accuses Zara of being more concerned with appearances than learning from their mistakes...

Tweedy has a vision for him and his pregnant girlfriend, Shayla on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) tries to help Jackson 'Tweedy' Tweed (Jordan Gallagher) and his pregnant girlfriend, Shayla Moore (Thea Collings).



Tweedy has a fear of hospitals but eventually agrees to have an infected cyst removed by Sid.



But the minor surgical procedure does not quite go as planned... leading to a SCREAM and high drama in the Reception area!



However, that's not the only thing that goes wrong, as Shayla begins to realise she has a very different vision than Tweedy for her life as a mum...



But does Shayla share Tweedy's vision for their future on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.