Doctors spoilers: WHO does Zara offer a job to?

Zara is on the lookout for a new member of staff to join The Mill on Doctors!

There's a staff shortage at The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has heard that Emma Reid (Dido Miles, currently on a break from the series) is having to extend her stay in Australia.



Emma's son Chris is experiencing complications after his accident.



So that means the surgery is down a GP.



However, to the intrigue of Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Zara believes she has the perfect solution to the situation.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara meets-up with Dr Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending).



Michelle is surprised when Zara offers her a job covering for Emma at The Mill!



Will Michelle accept Zara's job offer?

Will Dr Michelle Walton soon be joining The Mill on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is off on a clothes shopping trip with foster teenager, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons).



Does the copper know what he is in for?!



Rob is alarmed when he discovers the price of fashion.



But Liv has her sights set on some particular clothing brands.



Liv is annoyed when Rob suggests she is only buying certain stuff to impress boys!



But quick-thinking Liv gets her revenge when she tells the cashier that Rob is her SUGAR DADDY!



Will a red-faced Rob be able to explain himself out of that situation?

Liv goes clothes shopping with Rob on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jane Gurnett, who recently played conwoman Faye Helders on Emmerdale, guest stars on today's episode.



She plays Kay Burrell, who becomes worried about her son Charlie's (Alex McNally) strange behaviour.



Charlie SNAPS when he finds out about Kay's plans to move to Italy.



Charlie insists that his mum cannot leave Letherbridge.



At the Campus Surgery, Kay confides in Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) about Charlie.



She's worried he is becoming pushy and controlling, just like his dad.



But why does Sid suddenly start acting strangely and asking Kay unusual questions?



Does Sid know more about Charlie than he is letting on?

Kay is worried about her son Charlie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Why is Charlie against his mum moving to Italy on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer