Doctors spoilers: WHO does Zara offer a job to?
Airs Tuesday 5 March 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
There's a staff shortage at The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has heard that Emma Reid (Dido Miles, currently on a break from the series) is having to extend her stay in Australia.
Emma's son Chris is experiencing complications after his accident.
So that means the surgery is down a GP.
However, to the intrigue of Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Zara believes she has the perfect solution to the situation.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara meets-up with Dr Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending).
Michelle is surprised when Zara offers her a job covering for Emma at The Mill!
Will Michelle accept Zara's job offer?
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is off on a clothes shopping trip with foster teenager, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons).
Does the copper know what he is in for?!
Rob is alarmed when he discovers the price of fashion.
But Liv has her sights set on some particular clothing brands.
Liv is annoyed when Rob suggests she is only buying certain stuff to impress boys!
But quick-thinking Liv gets her revenge when she tells the cashier that Rob is her SUGAR DADDY!
Will a red-faced Rob be able to explain himself out of that situation?
Jane Gurnett, who recently played conwoman Faye Helders on Emmerdale, guest stars on today's episode.
She plays Kay Burrell, who becomes worried about her son Charlie's (Alex McNally) strange behaviour.
Charlie SNAPS when he finds out about Kay's plans to move to Italy.
Charlie insists that his mum cannot leave Letherbridge.
At the Campus Surgery, Kay confides in Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) about Charlie.
She's worried he is becoming pushy and controlling, just like his dad.
But why does Sid suddenly start acting strangely and asking Kay unusual questions?
Does Sid know more about Charlie than he is letting on?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.