Doctors spoilers: WHO finds out what Valerie Pitman has done?

Valerie Pitman has some explaining to do when someone at the surgery discovers her secret on today's episode of Doctors...

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) is afraid it's only a matter of time before someone at The Mill discovers the truth about her unprofessional behaviour on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



After a phone call last week from a pharmacist, Mr Khan, business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is out to investigate a strange prescription...



Bear wants answers from Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).



WHY has the GP prescribed some expensive medication for acute asthma patient, Grace Dodds?



Al tries to talk his way out of trouble with Bear, who is all about balancing the financial books at the surgery.



But it doesn't take long for Al to suspect WHO is really behind the forged prescription for Grace...



Al is furious and confronts Valerie about what she has done!



Valerie tries to convince Al there must be a mistake.



But will Al believe Valerie's cover story... or will he land her in BIG trouble with Bear and surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh)?

Is Bear about to rumble Valerie on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Princess Buchanan (Laura White) is still fuming over her fate following Daniel, Zara and Bear's decision about her GP training at The Mill.



She is in no mood for another interrogation from her mum, Constance (Linda Hargreaves).



But despite her attempts to avoid her mum, Princess eventually has no choice but to meet Constance for lunch.



Princess tries to cover-up what has really happened at The Mill after all her recent bad behaviour.



But Constance is not to be fooled and doesn't hold back on telling her daughter where she has gone wrong in life...

Princess meets with her mum Constance on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Zara warns partner, Daniel, not to say anything to his teenage daughter, Izzie (Bethan Moore), after Zara told Daniel about the dilemma Izzie is facing over her boyfriend, Lee.



However, Daniel can't help himself and tries to raise the subject with Izzie.



It doesn't take Izzie long to realise that stepmum Zara has betrayed her confidence...

Izzie realises Zara has told Daniel about her boyfriend troubles on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)