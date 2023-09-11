Doctors spoilers: WHO ruins Daniel Granger's golf game?

A climate change protestor causes CHAOS on the golf course on Doctors!

After all his recent troubles on the homefront, Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) is looking forward to escaping to the golf course on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But things don't get off to a good start when Daniel's ex-golf pro player partner cancels on him.



So instead, Daniel finds himself paired with pompous golf club captain, Martin Villiers (Dominic Taylor, who previously played Cindy Beale's baby daddy, Nick Holland, on EastEnders!).



But their game is interrupted by climate change protestor, Paul Broughton (Paul Lacoux), who has chained himself to a golf buggy!



Martin is not impressed and calls the Police, while Paul LIVE STREAMS his protest from the golf course about the world's water crisis.



Can the men reach a compromise when policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) arrives on the scene?

Daniel and Martin's golf game is interrupted on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will climate change protestor Paul get arrested on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) has decided to return to Letherbridge Police Station to work shifts as a Forensic Medical Examiner.



Emma previously became disillusioned with the role and QUIT after all that dodgy business with DS Matt Cassidy last year.



During her first day back on the job, Emma is surprised when PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen) asks for her advice.



Isn't Claudia the girlfriend of Emma's work colleague, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee)?



WHAT will Claudia share with Emma?



And how much does Bear know about the situation?

Emma finds herself in an awkward situation when Claudia asks for her advice on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Bear is still reeling after girlfriend Claudia's revelation on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play