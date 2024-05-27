EastEnders spoilers: Bianca Jackson clashes with Reiss — but who will Sonia side with?

Bianca Jackson pushes the limits with her comments to Reiss Colwell.

Bianca Jackson riles Reiss Colwell when she gets on his case in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (at the later time of 8:00 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Bianca Jackson has been on her usual form since she returned to Albert Square, causing chaos at every turn!

After ruining her relationship with stepdaughter Whitney Dean by keeping secret that Whitney's fiance Zack Hudson cheated on her with Lauren Branning, Whitney fell out with Bianca.

Despite Bianca's best effort to charm Whitney into forgiving her, the new mum has stood her ground.

Rather than face up to her failings, Bianca drowns her sorrows in the club, making her even more abrasive than usual. A bitter Bianca has been taking out her frustrations on her sister Sonia Fowler's fella Reiss Colwell and things are beginning to escalate.

Reiss Colwell is devastated when Bianca hits out at him with a torrent of hurtful comments and he tells partner Sonia Fowler that he's had enough of Bianca's abuse and wants her out!

Who will Sonia side with - her boyfriend or her sister?

Junior Knight has a decision to make about dad George Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

George Knight's relationship with his firstborn, Junior Knight, is still very rocky. Junior cut his dad out of his life for years, not able to forgive him for walking out on him and his mum when he was only little.

Now that Junior has settled in the Square with his wife Monique Knight and young son Xavier, George has been gradually trying to rebuild trust between them, but Junior is wary.

After George finds out his son has been let down over a big business deal, he offers to invest as a silent partner.

Can Junior bring himself to let George back into his trust?

Priya Nandra-Hart and Ravi Gulati have promised to support a dying Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Priya Nandra-Hart has sided with ex Ravi Guati and their children Nugget Gulati and Avani Nandra-Hart in supporting Ravi's' dad Nish Panesar.

Although Ravi washed his hand of Nish after finding him attacking his ex Suki Panesar, the news that Nish hasn't got long to live shocked the family and Ravi's son Nugget Gulati begged Ravi not to abandon his dad.

With Suki and her son with Nish, Vinny Panesar, now seemingly on board, too, the family should be united, but a naturally suspicious Priya doesn't quite trust Suki and Vinny's motives.

When Priya starts to fish with Suki, Vinny is rattled and he arranges a big family meal to put Suki beyond suspicion, leaving Priya out...

Reiss Colwell's hopes are dashed over a potential money-spinner. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Reiss' interview with Phil Mitchell for an accountancy job doesn't go to plan.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.