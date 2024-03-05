EastEnders spoilers: Jack Branning works out the TRUTH!

Jack Branning is sure Stacey Slater and Denise Fox are hiding something.

Jack Branning comes to a shocking conclusion after doing some digging in Thursday's episode of EastEnders

Jack Branning has decided to do some detective work after finding his lover Stacey Slater visiting his wife Denise Fox in the psychiatric hospital.

The copper's suspicions were raised when he walked in to find the pair in close discussion, knowing that Denise had been refusing to see anyone, even her family.

Denise had a psychotic break and began seeing hallucinations of the dead Keanu Taylor, convinced that he had returned from the dead to punish her for conspiring with the six other women to hide his body under the floor of the cafe.

After Denise was rescued by Jack when she had a complete breakdown, wandering alone in the woods, she was sectioned. Johnny Carter knows the secret of the murder and, determined to protect his killer mum Linda Carter, he insists Stacey get to Denise before Jack does and shut her down.

Considering Denise made it quite clear how much she hated Stacey after finding out that she and Jack had been having an affair, Jack can't get his head around their 'friendship'.

He knows something is rotten and he's determined to find out what it is.

Is it the beginning of the end for 'The Six'?

Gina Knight desperately searches for her dad George Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

George Knight had a meltdown after turning up for the trial of his adoptive father Eddie Knight, who was up in court for murdering George's birth father Henry Kofi Asare.

The trial has kicked off a series of shocks and revelations and the arrival of a mysterious person in the Queen Vic has left George shell-shocked.

After storming out of the pub, George goes AWOL and his fiance Elaine Peacock and daughters Gina Knight and Anna Knight are worried.

The three women start a desperate search for him in the Square but can he be found?

Yolande Trueman shares her worries with Pastor Clayton (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande Trueman is mortified that the congregation in her church having been gossiping that she's a bit TOO close Pastor Clayton!

Yolande and the Pastor have become firm friends and, with her husband Patrick Trueman away visiting his son, they've been spending a lot of time together.

When there's an upsetting incident at church, Yolande feels even worse about the cruel rumours. Noticing how down she is, the pastor encourages her to open up and she admits all about the gossip.

Insisting that gossip has no place in church, Pastor Clayton tells Yolande that she shouldn't listen to them. A grateful Yolande promises him that she won't let the recent incident affect their friendship.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.