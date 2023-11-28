EastEnders spoilers: Karen Taylor's fate SEALED as Phil uncovers her lies!

Karen Taylor treats the kids to a slap up meal at the Queen Vic!

Karen Taylor plays a dangerous game in front of Phil Mitchell in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Karen Taylor is splashing the cash in the Queen Vic and Phil Mitchell is VERY suspicious! Karen is famously always skint and he suspects there's a secret she's not revealing.

Mitch Baker is worried that Karen's making a spectacle of herself and in danger of making it obvious that she and her son Keanu Taylor were behind little Albie's kidnap plot.

Confronting Keanu over the plot that saw Phil duped into helping Albie's mum Sharon Watts with £50,000 ransom money, Mitch is infuriated when Keanu is unrepentant.

Still shaking over the encounter, Mitch gets into his van but, distracted, he ends up hitting Harvey Monroe's taxi!

Phil Mitchell knows Karen Taylor's spending spree is suspicious! (Image credit: BBC)

When taxi boss Kat Mitchell demands Mitch pay for the damage, he wonders where he's going to get the cash. Wanting to help out, Karen goes behind Mitch's back to pay for the damage with the stolen ransom money.

BIG mistake! The notes were marked by Phil before the drop and when he sees Karen has paid with HIS bills, his face darkens...

Kat can't believe that Karen would go that far and demands more proof. Telling his sister Sam Mitchell to find out more, Phil soon gets the evidence he needs to prove that Karen and Keanu staged Albie's kidnap!

Stacey Slater and Jack Branning bond over baby Charli. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is trying to juggle work at the bap van with looking after the family and, pushed for time, she asks Jack Branning to babysit their mutual grandchild Charli.

Although feeling a bit out of his depth, Jack agrees, but it's soon clear that it's been years since his own kids were babies and he's completely out of practice! Stuck with a problem, Jack calls Stacey to ask for some advice and she's more than happy to help out.

Jack's surprised when his wife Denise turns up, as she's back early from a holiday. When she tells Jack she wants to know the latest gossip from around the Square, she's not prepared for the answer...

Before Jack can confess that they have a house guest that she's NOT going to like, Sam Mitchell bursts in and reveals to a horrified Denise she's been staying over!

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell have been going through IVF. (Image credit: BBC)

Also... Sonia Fowler is hopeful her bid to become a parent with Reiss Colwell is getting closer when, after her latest appointment, she's told that everything is on track.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm, due to a UEFA Women's Nations League match between Scotland and England on Tuesday.