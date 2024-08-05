EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter is in deadly danger!

Linda Carter's drinking has been getting out of control in recent weeks!

Linda Carter is faced with a life or death situation in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter has well and truly fallen off the wagon despite promising son Johnny Carter that she's going to sort herself out.

Sharon Watts got Linda to go to an AA meeting and she seemed to be getting things back on track but with the upset of Dean Wicks' trial for Keanu Taylor's murder, she's sunk to a new low.

After being up all night on the booze, Johnny finds her in a mess and he despairs. He's done his best to keep his mum safe from harm but she's her own worst enemy.

Needing to pop out, Johnny leaves Linda in Gina Knight's care after she agrees to keep an eye on her. When he gets back things are no better and they end up in a furious row.

Pushed to his limit, Johnny storms off to try and regain his composure. When he gets back to The Vic flat he makes a horrifying discovery, as Linda's life is on the line...

What has happened to her?

Freddie Slater makes a SHOCK discovery about Anna Knight! (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater has been doing his best to bury his feelings for his friend Bobby Beale's girlfriend Anna Knight.

He's been sweet on Anna since long before Bobby started dating her, but knowing Bobby is completely smitten, he's done his best to keep things on a strictly friendship basis.

After Anna refused to admit to herself that she's in love with Freddie Slater, despite sister Gina pointing it out it was obvious, Gina made a quip to Bobby about taking her sister for granted.

A contrite Bobby apologises to Anna and she's furious that Gina has interfered yet again.

Confronting Gina, Anna has a big row with her about her choices with Gina trying to force Anna to confess how she really feels about Freddie.

A shocked Freddie is just out of sight and has heard everything!

Cindy Beale puts her secret under threat with her meddling. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale is fuming to find out that her secret lover Junior Knight has given her son Peter Beale a job!

Desperate to keep Peter away from Junior, she insists she's going to give him Bobby Beale's job as the new manager of Beale's Eels.

Peter isn't ready to step on Bobby's toes and explains that working for Junior is a good opportunity for him. Having failed to convince Peter, Cindy confronts Junior instead and orders him not to hire Peter but he refuses to agree.

It looks like Cindy might be about to topple her own house of cards with all her meddling...

Peter's partner Lauren Branning is sus that Cindy is up to something and wants to know why she's so keen to stop Peter spending time with Junior.

Will she catch Cindy out in her lie?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.