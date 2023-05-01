EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter reveals BOMBSHELL secret!

Linda Carter has some big news about the who's taking over the Queen Vic!

Linda Carter reveals she's been telling a few porky pies about who will be the new landlord of the Queen Vic in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter has been harbouring some very big news about the future of the Queen Vic.

She's been keeping Suki Panesar and Nish Panesar dangling over the sale the pub - along with her best friend Sharon Watts!

Having promised the pub to both interested parties, it seems that Linda has had another plan in mind all along. Linda has a mystery buyer but has been waiting to see if they can secure the money to agree the sale.

An over confident Suki and Nish assume the deal is in the bag and they take their associates for a tour of the pub to show off what they think is the latest acquisition to their business empire.

It doesn't take long for Linda to burst their bubble when she reveals she's pulling out of their agreement. While Suki is fuming, Nish plays it cool, saying it's just business.

Linda has a bigger hurdle to overcome, however...

When her best mate Sharon Watts insisted she wanted to buy into the pub, although reluctant, Linda felt obliged to agree.

Sharon is stunned when Linda tells her the truth, feeling completely betrayed and they end up in a huge cat fight!

Just as things are about to get out of hand the doors of the pub are flung open and the new owner walks in...

It's Linda's mum Elaine Peacock!

Kim Fox is worried ahead of her court case. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is in a state before her court case for the car crash that badly injured Denzel Danes.

She's been suffering from panic attacks ever since the smash, but only Denzel knows how bad her anxiety has been.

When Denzel finds out that Kim still hasn't told his dad Howie Danes about her panic attacks, he's concerned.

At court, Kim is touched to see Howie and Denzel there to support her.

Although Kim's solicitor reassures her that she'll get off with a fine, when the judge gives their verdict, everyone is stunned...

Will Kim end up in jail?

Ben Mitchell has been determined to support Jay Brown. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell helps out his mum Kathy Beale with her grand Eurovision party at The Prince Albert. When Kathy notices that Ben is looking completely strung out, she's worried.

It's also clear to Ben's husband Callum Highway that he's been pushing himself too hard and he begs him to slow down with work.

After Ben vowed to help Jay Brown spend as much time as he can with dying wife Lola Pearce, he's been taking on huge amounts of work at the car lot and the undertakers. It's taken his toll but he doesn't want to let them down.

Realising that now Lola's stepped back from work at the salon, the couple are strapped for cash, Ben promises to do more overtime to cover their costs.

Is he putting his health in danger?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.