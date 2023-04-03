EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater is in grave DANGER!

Stacey Slater is given a terrifying warning by loan shark Shiv in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater tries to put aside her worries about her mounting debt to violent loan shark Shiv, as her daughter Lily Slater needs her support.

It's a pregnant Lily's 20-week scan and she's feeling nervous as she doesn't not what to expect. The tweenager fell pregnant after a mistaken first attempt at sex with schoolfriend Ricky Mitchell. Stacey does her best to calm her daughter's fears, promising she'll be right there with her.

There's drama when Ricky freaks out after his mum Sam Mitchell makes an ill-judged comment about kids ruining your social life. After Stacey finds him in pieces, he tells her he can't be a dad.

The scan goes well and Lily tells her mum she'd like to have a 'gender reveal' party. As she agrees to the party, Stacey sees that Shiv is calling her and she ignores the call.

Stacey is horrified when she finds Shiv has got into her house and is waiting for her in the kitchen. She's left terrified when he makes a sinister suggestion about how she could repay her debt...

Stacey is saved from whatever Shiv is threatening when Eve Unwin suddenly bursts in and launches herself at him. Shiv warns Stacey he wants all the money he's owed by tomorrow, before slinking out of the house.

Denise Fox frightens Nugget Gulati when she goes looking for his dad. (Image credit: BBC)

Nugget Gulati is alarmed by the sound of angry battering on the front door. It's a furious Denise Fox, who is looking for Nugget's dad Ravi Gulati and she's out for blood!

After opening the door, a shaken Nugget tells Denise that his dad isn't home. Storming over to Walford East, Denise confronts Ravi over her daughter Chelsea Fox giving him an alibi after his arrest the previous week.

As things kick off between the pair and they air their grievances over their secret fling, they hear a plate smashing somewhere in the restaurant.

Has someone overheard them discussing their affair?

Suki Panesar comes back to reality with a bump after her romantic getaway with Eve Unwin. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin are back from their business trip after secretly using the time for romantic getaway.

Eve and Suki have been having an on-off affair since before Suki's husband Nish Panesar got out of prison. The chance for them to go to Leeds together on business saw the affair VERY much back on!

It's not long before their love bubble is burst by Suki's controlling husband Nish Panesar and Suki is forced to return to being the dutiful wife.

With Nish's birthday coming up, his son Vinny Panesar asks Eve to help plan a surprise party. When Vinny lets slip that Nish got him out of the house so he could have some alone time with Suki, Eve is horrified...

After having such a passionate time away with Suki, she's worried that Nish is intent on coercing Suki into going to bed with him.

Howie Danes refuses to forgive Kim Fox. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Kim Fox is desperate to get Howie Danes to forgive her for the car crash that saw his son Denzel Danes rushed to hospital. But he can't get past the fact that she nearly killed his son!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.