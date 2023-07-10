EastEnders spoilers: Will Jo Cotton RUIN Rocky's wedding?

Jo Cotton makes Rocky Cotton sweat when she turns up to see him get wed in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jo Cotton is a surprise guest at Rocky Cotton and Kathy Beale's nuptials, and the last person that Rocky was expecting to see!

After proposing to Kathy, Rocky was forced to confess that he was still married to Jo, although they hadn't seen each other in 25 years.

Rocky asked Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell to help track her down so he could start the process of divorce.

When they failed to find her, Freddie Slater went on the case and invited her to Albert Square.

Kathy was NOT pleased when she was confronted by Jo her on her own doorstep!

Determined to make life difficult for Rocky, Jo took her time agreeing to the divorce. But it seemed things had gone through just in time, after Jo brought the papers to the Square for Rocky to sign.

Now Jo has turned up at the ceremony and Rocky's heart is in his mouth.

What does she want and is she about to derail the wedding?

Lisa Fowler's lies unravel! (Image credit: BBC)

Lisa Fowler has left her granddaughter little Peggy Taylor being looked after in Albert Square and things are kicking off in her absence!

Phil Mitchell has found out that Keanu Taylor has been up to something he shouldn't have, while Keanu has discovered why Lisa really brought his daughter Peggy to Walford.

When Lisa arrives back she discovers that Peggy's granddad Phil Mitchell is looking after her. She heads to the Mitchells' to collect Peggy and return to their home in Portugal where they live with Peggy's mum Louise Mitchell.

Lisa is in for a big shock, however, as she finds herself confronted by Phil and his fiancee Kat Slater along with Keanu and his fiancee Sharon Watts.

Grim-faced, they reveal that they have spoken to Louise and they know the whole truth about Lisa's surprise visit.

As her lies start to fall apart, Lisa realises she's got nowhere left to hide.

Can she explain herself?

Stacey Slater is confused about her feelings for Martin Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater feels stuck in the middle at Kathy Beale's wedding... Literally!

She ended up double-booked for her date for the day and now Theo Hawthorne and Martin Fowler are sitting either side of her.

When Theo tries to wind up Martin by turning on the charm and kissing Stacey's hand, she feels awkward.

Completely oblivious to the fact that creepy Theo is Stacey's mystery Secret Cam client, she does her best to be polite.

But she's feeling conflicted over her feelings for her ex-husband Martin, as there's no doubt that there's been a lot of chemistry between them recently.

After talking to mum Jean Slater about her dilemma, she has food for thought when Jean urges her not to get in the way of her own happiness by over thinking things.

Will Stacey broach her feelings for Martin with him?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.