EastEnders spoilers: Zack Hudson LOSES Whitney for good?

Zack Hudson and Whitney Dean's wedding day is in tatters after the shock revelation.

Zack Hudson is terrified when Whitney Dean has a big decision to make about her future in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Zack Hudson is horrified as he watches Whitney Dean take in the shock revelation that was blurted out by foster daughter Britney Wainwright. Just as the new mum was about to say her vows, Britney piped up that Zack had cheated on her with her best friend Lauren Branning!

In front of the hushed congregation, Whitney tries to process what Britney has just revealed. Will Zack try to worm his way out of the situation or is their love story over forever?

Back in the Vic, a miserable Lauren slinks in with sister Penny Branning and does her best to hide from the major shade that's being thrown her way.

When Bianca Jackson walks in to talk to landlady Linda Carter, she's fuming to see Lauren and gives it to the sisters with both barrels!

Freddie Slater shares his woes with Jean Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater is chuffed to be back in Albert Square after a lengthy absence. He's been staying with mum Little Mo in Devon ever since a nearly fatal altercation with Stacey Slater's stalker Theo Hawthorne.

After a recent visit from Stacey's mum Jean Slater, Freddie and great-grandma Big Mo Harris have made their way back to Walford but Freddie soon finds out that things are not as they were...

Before he left, he was flat-sharing with former uncle Alfie Moon but he's shocked to discover that Alfie's ex, his aunt Kat Slater, is living with Alfie, along with their kids.

Realising that Freddie feels sidelined, Kat feels bad. She's also had quite enough of the family insinuating that she and Alfie are item despite her constant denials.

Freddie is grateful when Kat announces she's moving back into the Slater house so he can have his old room back.

The Knight sisters are happy to have brother Junior Knight in the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Junior Knight has made a stir since reconnecting with his family, dad George Knight and half-sisters Anna Knight and Gina Knight.

Having been estranged from George and the girls for years, now he's back in the fold they were surprised to discover he has a wife, Monique, and son Xavier!

The Knight girls love getting to know Junior's family but it's clear there's still a lot of tension between Junior and his dad.

Elaine Knight realises how much Gina and Anna appreciate having Junior back in their lives and suggests the family move into the Queen Vic. Gina uses her powers of persuasion to convince an unsure Junior to stay!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.