Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron exposes Caleb's sickening plan

Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle exposes Caleb's betrayal in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The group involved in Anthony Fox's murder meet for crisis talks.

Though Ruby delivered the killer blow to her abusive dad, all of them – Aaron, John, Caleb, Cain and Chas – had a part to play in his death.

Ruby killed her dad Anthony, who abused her throughout her childhood and fathered her daughter Steph. (Image credit: ITV)

With police all over the village in the wake of the fatal ice crash, they need to get their stories straight about the OAP's 'disappearance'.

But Aaron's got something he needs to say, dropping the bombshell that Caleb tried to frame Cain for the murder by placing Anthony's tooth in his car and calling the police.

As the group reel in shock, Aaron adds that his uncle threatened to throw he and John under the bus too if he dared to speak out.

Aaron is with John as he reveals his uncle Caleb's betrayal (Image credit: ITV)

In the village hall, vicar Charles leads a vigil, honouring those who died in the ice crash.

Village vicar Charles addresses the villagers during a vigil (Image credit: ITV)

The mourners assemble in the wake of the deadly ice smash (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet's among the grieving villagers but is distracted by the arrival of a text message which provokes a strange reaction from the GP.

Who's texting Manpreet? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Noah Dingle's drugging that fateful night continues to provoke suspicion.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .