Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron exposes Caleb's sickening plan
Airs Monday 24th February 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle exposes Caleb's betrayal in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The group involved in Anthony Fox's murder meet for crisis talks.
Though Ruby delivered the killer blow to her abusive dad, all of them – Aaron, John, Caleb, Cain and Chas – had a part to play in his death.
With police all over the village in the wake of the fatal ice crash, they need to get their stories straight about the OAP's 'disappearance'.
But Aaron's got something he needs to say, dropping the bombshell that Caleb tried to frame Cain for the murder by placing Anthony's tooth in his car and calling the police.
As the group reel in shock, Aaron adds that his uncle threatened to throw he and John under the bus too if he dared to speak out.
In the village hall, vicar Charles leads a vigil, honouring those who died in the ice crash.
Manpreet's among the grieving villagers but is distracted by the arrival of a text message which provokes a strange reaction from the GP.
Elsewhere, Noah Dingle's drugging that fateful night continues to provoke suspicion.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Emmerdale spoilers: Death toll: who hasn't survived the ice crash horror?
Emmerdale spoilers: Noah Dingle has a sickening flashback to the night of the ice crash