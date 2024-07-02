Emmerdale spoilers: Amy Barton lands jailed Matty in grace danger

Amy's thrilled to find Matty's more upbeat but later lands him in serious danger

Emmerdale's Amy Barton makes a costly mistake in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amy Barton's relieved when she visits her husband Matty in jail and finds that he's in a more positive place mentally.

He's been going through hell since he was imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit. Not only is he not guilty of stabbing his cousin Samson Dingle but he's trans and is terrified that his difference is going to see him get lynched.

But Matty's made some progress since he last saw his wife. He's got a cellmate, Les, who's turned out to be an understanding and kind friend. He's also got a new lawyer and is starting to hope his awful ordeal behind bars may soon be over.

Les has proved to be an ally for Matty who's confided in his cellmate and revealed he's transgender. (Image credit: ITV)

When Matty returns to his cell, Amy's approached by a friendly inmate who she assumes to be Les. As a conversation gets going, Amy mentions her husband being trans not realising she's not talking to Les at all, she's talking to transphobic Robbo…

Amy thinks she's talking to Les rather than transphobic thug Robbo. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, as Amy returns to the village, desperate to tell Matty's mum Moira that he's doing much better, she has no idea that in his cell, Matty's been cornered by the dangerous thug…

Will Robbo attack petrified Matty?

Moira continues to push for Samson to tell the truth about the stabbing.

She's frustrated to hear that her granddaughter Sarah is seeing Josh – who's blamed his crime on her son – and furious to learn that Josh and Samson are planning to head off to Europe sooner than planned.

Barging into the Dingles' homestead, Moira rants about Samson while his dad Sam leaps to his son's defence.

Moira rages at Sam, disgusted by his son Samson's lies which have landed her son Matty in prison. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere Dawn loses faith in Billy's ability to look after their poorly son Evan when their baby spits up his medication. And Ruby and Caleb heal their rift over Nicky's decision to move away.

Dawn loses faith in Billy's ability to be able to care for their poorly baby son. (Image credit: ITV)

