Emmerdale spoilers: Amy Barton lands jailed Matty in grace danger
Airs Monday 8th July 2024 at 7.30pm* subject to change for football
Emmerdale's Amy Barton makes a costly mistake in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Amy Barton's relieved when she visits her husband Matty in jail and finds that he's in a more positive place mentally.
He's been going through hell since he was imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit. Not only is he not guilty of stabbing his cousin Samson Dingle but he's trans and is terrified that his difference is going to see him get lynched.
But Matty's made some progress since he last saw his wife. He's got a cellmate, Les, who's turned out to be an understanding and kind friend. He's also got a new lawyer and is starting to hope his awful ordeal behind bars may soon be over.
When Matty returns to his cell, Amy's approached by a friendly inmate who she assumes to be Les. As a conversation gets going, Amy mentions her husband being trans not realising she's not talking to Les at all, she's talking to transphobic Robbo…
Later, as Amy returns to the village, desperate to tell Matty's mum Moira that he's doing much better, she has no idea that in his cell, Matty's been cornered by the dangerous thug…
Will Robbo attack petrified Matty?
Moira continues to push for Samson to tell the truth about the stabbing.
She's frustrated to hear that her granddaughter Sarah is seeing Josh – who's blamed his crime on her son – and furious to learn that Josh and Samson are planning to head off to Europe sooner than planned.
Barging into the Dingles' homestead, Moira rants about Samson while his dad Sam leaps to his son's defence.
Elsewhere Dawn loses faith in Billy's ability to look after their poorly son Evan when their baby spits up his medication. And Ruby and Caleb heal their rift over Nicky's decision to move away.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm* on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings. * Subject to change for football
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!