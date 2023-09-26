Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle gets revenge on ENGAGED EX Mack!
Airs Wednesday 4th October 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle demands a date with Liam in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Charity Dingle is still madly in love with Mack who has now got engaged to Chloe even though he recently bedded his ex.
It's a right old mess but Mack has decided he's going to try to make a go of it with Chloe and their baby son Reuben rather than his soulmate Charity.
Having heard that her ex is now engaged to the woman who broke up their marriage, Charity's stung and decides she's going move on as well.
Targeting Liam, she insists the doctor takes her out for dinner at the B&B.
There couldn't be a worse setting for the date seeing as Liam recently had a fling with the owner Bob's girlfriend Wendy.
AWKS!
Well, things get even more awkward when Mack and Chloe then turn up and are seated at a table right next to Charity and Liam!
As Charity tries to make a show of being all flirty and fun with Liam, her act eventually evaporates as her jealousy over Chloe takes over and sees her kick right off!
Across the village, another Dingle is about to lose it. Mandy.
Already worried about Lydia and Sam, the beautician's ears prick up when she hears Samson on the phone to Cathy telling her that his stepmum has 'cheated' on his dad!
Mandy confronts Samson wanting to know what he's going on about.
Samson's theory is all down to Craig of course.
When the teenager asks him why his work experience is over, Craig is only happy to make it sound as if he and Lydia had a thing and had to call it quits for the sake of her marriage.
It's another cruel blow to Lydia who was raped by her so-called friend Craig.
Will Mandy ask Lydia and finally find out the terrible truth that tortured Lydia's keeping from her loved ones?
Elsewhere, Cain and Caleb are on edge as they make progress with their mysterious plan.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!