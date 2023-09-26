Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle gets revenge on ENGAGED EX Mack!

Charity Dingle is out to make Mack squirm as she goes out to dinner with Liam

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle demands a date with Liam in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle is still madly in love with Mack who has now got engaged to Chloe even though he recently bedded his ex.

It's a right old mess but Mack has decided he's going to try to make a go of it with Chloe and their baby son Reuben rather than his soulmate Charity.

Having heard that her ex is now engaged to the woman who broke up their marriage, Charity's stung and decides she's going move on as well.

Targeting Liam, she insists the doctor takes her out for dinner at the B&B.

There couldn't be a worse setting for the date seeing as Liam recently had a fling with the owner Bob's girlfriend Wendy.

Well, things get even more awkward when Mack and Chloe then turn up and are seated at a table right next to Charity and Liam!

As Charity tries to make a show of being all flirty and fun with Liam, her act eventually evaporates as her jealousy over Chloe takes over and sees her kick right off!

At the B&B, Liam and Charity are sat across from Mack and Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity puts on a good show but ends up consumed by jealousy over her ex Mack and his engagement to Chloe who broke up their marriage. (Image credit: ITV)

Across the village, another Dingle is about to lose it. Mandy.

Already worried about Lydia and Sam, the beautician's ears prick up when she hears Samson on the phone to Cathy telling her that his stepmum has 'cheated' on his dad!

Mandy hears Samson on the phone talking to Cathy about his 'cheating' stepmum Lydia. (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy confronts Samson wanting to know what he's going on about.

Mandy insists Samson tells her everything he knows. (Image credit: ITV)

Samson's theory is all down to Craig of course.

When the teenager asks him why his work experience is over, Craig is only happy to make it sound as if he and Lydia had a thing and had to call it quits for the sake of her marriage.

Craig raped Lydia but is denying any wrong doing. (Image credit: ITV)

It's another cruel blow to Lydia who was raped by her so-called friend Craig.

Will Mandy ask Lydia and finally find out the terrible truth that tortured Lydia's keeping from her loved ones?

Elsewhere, Cain and Caleb are on edge as they make progress with their mysterious plan.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.