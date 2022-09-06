Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle is given a ROMANTIC SURPRISE!
Airs Wednesday 14th September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is swept off her feet in Wednesday's episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Unaware her boyfriend is a big ol' cheat, Charity Dingle is thrilled when Mack surprises her with a romantic getaway to Ibiza!
After all they've been through, having suffered a tragic termination, Charity could do with getting away and having some fun in the sun.
But Mack's gesture is laden with guilt at his betrayal which Charity doesn't yet know about.
Will he come clean while they're away?
At Home Farm, Kim Tate is on pins about Millie who vanished after hearing her gran talking about Jamie faking his own death.
To Kim's utter panic, Harriet tells her the police still haven't found the scared little girl.
Is she OK? Has Jamie taken a risk and come for his daughter?
At the Woolpack, on his sister Priya's instruction, Jai takes Liam to one side for a serious talk.
Having recovered from drug addiction, Jai has lots of advice for the doctor whose wife Leyla has been in rehab for her coke problem.
As Liam takes in Jai's words and insight, he realises he and Leyla have a huge hill to climb as they face the journey of her recovery.
Question is, can the Cavanaghs' already troubled marriage take the strain?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
