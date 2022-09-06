Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle is given a ROMANTIC SURPRISE!

By Sarah Waterfall
published

Airs Wednesday 14th September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Charity Dingle
Charity Dingle is thrilled by Mack's romantic gesture... Will she find out it's a guilty move on his part? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is swept off her feet in Wednesday's episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Unaware her boyfriend is a big ol' cheat, Charity Dingle is thrilled when Mack surprises her with a romantic getaway to Ibiza!

After all they've been through, having suffered a tragic termination, Charity could do with getting away and having some fun in the sun.

Mack

Mack surprises Charity with a holiday.  (Image credit: ITV)

But Mack's gesture is laden with guilt at his betrayal which Charity doesn't yet know about.

Will he come clean while they're away?

Charity

Charity has no idea that Mack has cheated.  (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Kim Tate is on pins about Millie who vanished after hearing her gran talking about Jamie faking his own death.

To Kim's utter panic, Harriet tells her the police still haven't found the scared little girl.

Kim

Kim is panicked when Millie goes missing.  (Image credit: ITV)

Is she OK? Has Jamie taken a risk and come for his daughter?

At the Woolpack, on his sister Priya's instruction, Jai takes Liam to one side for a serious talk.

Having recovered from drug addiction, Jai has lots of advice for the doctor whose wife Leyla has been in rehab for her coke problem.

Jai

Jai talks to Liam about dealing with an addict. (Image credit: ITV)

Liam

Liam pales as he listens to Jai's advice about how to tackle his wife Leyla's recovery from coke addiction. (Image credit: ITV)

As Liam takes in Jai's words and insight, he realises he and Leyla have a huge hill to climb as they face the journey of her recovery. 

Question is, can the Cavanaghs' already troubled marriage take the strain?

Leyla

Leyla, Liam's wife, has been in rehab having been struggling with an addiction to coke in the wake of a tough year. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

