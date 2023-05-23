Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris and Mack KISS!
Airs Wednesday 31st May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Chloe Harris goes in for a kiss with Mackenzie Boyd in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Mackenzie has been left devastated after his wife Charity Dingle ended their marriage after discovering that he was the secret father of Chloe's baby, Reuben.
However, this hasn't stopped a grovelling Mack from desperately trying to rekindle his relationship with Charity and doing what he can to get his marriage back on track.
Following the ordeal, new parents Mack and Chloe are supporting each other through their growing friendship.
After Mack promises to support Reuben, who has been given the all clear after contracting meningitis, Chloe gets caught up in a sweet moment and leans in for a kiss.
Mack rejects her, but this doesn't stop her from falling for him all over again. Will Mack begin to feel the same way and move on from Charity?
Elsewhere, Dan Spencer's having money troubles and is worried about his finances. Will the mechanic reach out for some much-needed cash?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.