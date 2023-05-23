Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris and Mack KISS!

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris goes in for a kiss with Mackenzie Boyd in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mackenzie has been left devastated after his wife Charity Dingle ended their marriage after discovering that he was the secret father of Chloe's baby, Reuben.

However, this hasn't stopped a grovelling Mack from desperately trying to rekindle his relationship with Charity and doing what he can to get his marriage back on track.

Following the ordeal, new parents Mack and Chloe are supporting each other through their growing friendship.

Chloe and Mack have been leaning on each for support. (Image credit: ITV)

After Mack promises to support Reuben, who has been given the all clear after contracting meningitis, Chloe gets caught up in a sweet moment and leans in for a kiss.

Mack rejects her, but this doesn't stop her from falling for him all over again. Will Mack begin to feel the same way and move on from Charity?

Despite Mack's rejection, Chloe starts to develop feelings once again. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Dan Spencer's having money troubles and is worried about his finances. Will the mechanic reach out for some much-needed cash?

Dan Spencer has some money concerns. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.