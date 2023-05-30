Emmerdale spoilers: Crunch time for Caleb Milligan as his plan to fleece Kim gears up

Caleb is preparing to fleece Kim and is going through the motions, pretending he's going to open a stud farm with her!

Emmerdale's Caleb Milligan is about to ruin Kim in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Caleb Milligan is soooo close to achieving his scam on Kim Tate. And when he manages to hack into her laptop and get the last of her passwords he's buzzing.

With Nicky's sham of a wedding coming up, the scheming dad — who's not told anyone he's not only a Diingle, he's Frank Tate's son — thinks he's got it all sewn up.

But a problem is looming as Nicky really doesn't want to go through with getting hitched to Gabby, who owns a slice of the Tate estate, and he's even less into the idea when his boyfriend Ally suggest they marry instead!

At Home Farm, unaware his son is at breaking point with his lies, Caleb meets with Kim who asks him to get the architect Adrian – who's Caleb's dodgy mate – involved to push on with the stud farm.

Kim asks Caleb to get his 'architect' Adrian over to the site. (Image credit: ITV)

Meeting up with Nicky, Caleb tells his son they're going to have to carry on the charade a little longer. It's too much for Nicky who tells his dad he's done and wants out…

Meanwhile, over at Butler's, Moira informs Cain she's managed to sell the cattle. The couple look out at the land taking in the sad fact that their farming life is over. Neither still realise that the business' demise was all down to Caleb who put the nail in the farm's coffin by sabotaging his sister-in-law's burger production.

Moira tells Cain she's managed to sell her cattle and that her farming days are over. Neither knows Caleb has engineered the downfall of her business. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity's still having a tough time of it in the wake of her split with Mackenzie who's now become a doting dad and is visiting babymama Chloe and his son as often as possible.

Sarah's put in an awkward position when she witnesses the parents having a lovely time together cooing over their newborn. Will she tell her broken-hearted gran?

Sarah feels awkward after witnessing Chloe spending time with Reuben and babydaddy Mack. Will she tell her heartbroken gran Charity what her ex-husband has been up to? (Image credit: ITV)

At the Woolie, Rishi tells Charles he's feeling lonely now he's rattling about at Holdgate on his own. But the village vicar soon has a worry of his own to deal with…

Rishi tells Charles he's lonely over at Holdgate Farm. (Image credit: ITV)

