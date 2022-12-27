Emmerdale spoilers: IT'S WAR as Bernice Blackstock double-crosses Mandy Dingle
Airs Friday 6th January 2023 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock proves isn't as fluffy as she looks in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full festive listings).
Bernice is so excited about a new start at the B&B, but when she told Mandy Dingle she was leaving the salon, Bernice reeled as her boss insisted she works her month's notice period.
Not wanting to wait for a second longer to get started over at Pollard's place, Bernice rolls out a plan knowing exactly how to sneakily get what she wants.
Luring Bob and Wendy's custom away from the salon, Bernice sends Mandy into a rage. Livid, Mandy fires Bernice on the spot.
And with that, Bernice's work is done. Spit Spot!
Home Farm is the scene of some serious argy-bargy as Dawn's decision has Kim in a blind rage. Can Will keep the peace between his wife and daughter?
Elsewhere, having argued with Naomi about April, Rhona is all ears as Nicola shares the experiences she's had with the pub cook. And seeing as Naomi was part of the awful attack Nicola endured last year, Nicola's pretty harsh…
Emmerdale continues on ITV from 7.00pm – see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
