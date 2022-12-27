Emmerdale spoilers: IT'S WAR as Bernice Blackstock double-crosses Mandy Dingle

Bernice Blackstock wants out of the salon and she knows which buttons to press to make it happen…

Bernice is so excited about a new start at the B&B, but when she told Mandy Dingle she was leaving the salon, Bernice reeled as her boss insisted she works her month's notice period.

Bernice is so excited about a new start at the B&B, but when she told Mandy Dingle she was leaving the salon, Bernice reeled as her boss insisted she works her month's notice period.

Not wanting to wait for a second longer to get started over at Pollard's place, Bernice rolls out a plan knowing exactly how to sneakily get what she wants.

Luring Bob and Wendy's custom away from the salon, Bernice sends Mandy into a rage. Livid, Mandy fires Bernice on the spot.

Mandy isn't happy with Bernice's shady tactics. (Image credit: ITV)

And with that, Bernice's work is done. Spit Spot!

Home Farm is the scene of some serious argy-bargy as Dawn's decision has Kim in a blind rage. Can Will keep the peace between his wife and daughter?

Dawn's decision does not go down well with her employer stepmum Kim. Can Will smooth things over? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, having argued with Naomi about April, Rhona is all ears as Nicola shares the experiences she's had with the pub cook. And seeing as Naomi was part of the awful attack Nicola endured last year, Nicola's pretty harsh…

