Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob Gallagher FIGHTS for his LIFE

Emmerdale's Victoria Sugden puts Jacob Gallagher in life-threatening danger in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the Hide, Victoria, Suni and Leyla are prepped and ready for a tasting event.

But things take a disastrous turn when Vic is forced to quickly prep some extra treats and mistakenly tells nut-allergy sufferer Jacob that he's ok to indulge.

A severe reaction quickly kicks in, flooring student doctor Jacob.

As his mum Leyla panics, Vic rushes around desperately trying to find Jake's EpiPen to counter the reaction.

Victoria rushes to help Jacob as his mum Leyla cradles her son. (Image credit: ITV)

When Jacob manages to indicate that he has one in his car, the terrified chef rushes off to find it… Will Vic locate it in time to save David and Leyla's boy?

Leyla panics as Vic struggles to find an EpiPen to counter the reaction. (Image credit: ITV)

In the cafe, Cathy talks to Amelia about her PMDD, revealing the drastic plan she's brewing up to tackle the condition which is dogging her life.

Cathy opens up to Amelia about her plan to tackle her PMDD. (Image credit: ITV)

At the Dingles' place, Sam is preparing to head off to Ireland. But he's loath to go without sorting things with Lydia. Baffled about the rift that has opened up between them, he reaches out but Lydia just can't reciprocate.

Sam reaches out to Lydia in an attempt to close the rift that's opened up between them. (Image credit: ITV)

Unable to open up and let Sam in and worried about how the terrible truth will affect her family, Lydia clams up and tries to swallow the heartache she's suffering in the wake of Craig's attack. Will she ever be able to tell him what really happened with Craig and why her world is falling apart around her?

Lydia can't find the words to tell Sam she was raped by Craig. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.