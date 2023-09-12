Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob Gallagher FIGHTS for his LIFE
Airs Monday 18th September 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Victoria Sugden puts Jacob Gallagher in life-threatening danger in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At the Hide, Victoria, Suni and Leyla are prepped and ready for a tasting event.
But things take a disastrous turn when Vic is forced to quickly prep some extra treats and mistakenly tells nut-allergy sufferer Jacob that he's ok to indulge.
A severe reaction quickly kicks in, flooring student doctor Jacob.
As his mum Leyla panics, Vic rushes around desperately trying to find Jake's EpiPen to counter the reaction.
When Jacob manages to indicate that he has one in his car, the terrified chef rushes off to find it… Will Vic locate it in time to save David and Leyla's boy?
In the cafe, Cathy talks to Amelia about her PMDD, revealing the drastic plan she's brewing up to tackle the condition which is dogging her life.
At the Dingles' place, Sam is preparing to head off to Ireland. But he's loath to go without sorting things with Lydia. Baffled about the rift that has opened up between them, he reaches out but Lydia just can't reciprocate.
Unable to open up and let Sam in and worried about how the terrible truth will affect her family, Lydia clams up and tries to swallow the heartache she's suffering in the wake of Craig's attack. Will she ever be able to tell him what really happened with Craig and why her world is falling apart around her?
