Emmerdale spoilers: JEALOUS Chas Dingle receives shock advice

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle gets some much-needed comfort from Marlon Dingle in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas and her ex-husband Paddy Kirk have been co-parenting their daughter Eve since the breakdown of their marriage.

The couple were torn apart after Paddy discovered that the barmaid was having an affair with the late Al Chapman and planned to run away with him.

Since then, Paddy has had a tough time with his mental health and moved out of The Woolpack after starting his recovery.

There was even hopes of a reunion between the former couple after they shared an unexpected kiss. Desperate to save her marriage, Chas asked Paddy for forgiveness and invited him to move back home for good.

However, Chas was left heartbroken when Paddy closed the door on rekindling their romance.

Chas struggled to hide her jealousy when Paddy Kirk showed up with Mandy Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

So now that Paddy has seemingly moved on with his ex Mandy Dingle, Chas couldn't help but be jealous when they explained their relationship to Eve.

But cousin Marlon is on-hand to give her some advice as he reassures her that she is a good mother and that Eve will always love her.

