Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd struggles to keep away from Chloe and their newborn child

Secret dad Mack's heart breaks when Chloe confirms she's taking their son to live in Scotland.

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd is getting attached in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Mack unable to lay claim to his kid lest new wife Charity finds out he cheated on her, it's in an intolerable position to be in.

He's always wanted kids of his own but now he's a dad he's not allowed to go anywhere near the tot.

(Image credit: ITV)

So when Mack spots Chloe struggling with some shopping and the baby he can't just sit there.

Sarah, who knows about their ill-fated one-night stand which rendered them parents, is furious when she spots them together.

With her gran Charity on cloud nine since she married Mack, the last thing Sarah wants is the family boat rocked.

Chloe vows to steer clear of Mack but Sarah's not convinced either of the new parents can stick to the plan. And she's right.

(Image credit: ITV)

Before long Chloe's asked Mack if he wants to go for a walk and he jumps at the chance to spend a few moments in his son's company.

But Chloe's got news she wants to share and leaves Mack spinning when she confirms she's returning to Aberdeen. Inside, Mack's heart breaks.

At The Hide, Jimmy and Nicola are astounded when they run into their nephew Tom.

(Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy's stung to realise his late brother Carl's son has been laying low.

With Tom struggling with unresolved grief over his dad's death, Belle's worried about his state of mind.

(Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nicky's stunned when he finds out his dad Caleb's new plan.

(Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.