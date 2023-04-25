Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd struggles to keep away from Chloe and their newborn child
Airs Wednesday 3rd May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd is getting attached in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Mack unable to lay claim to his kid lest new wife Charity finds out he cheated on her, it's in an intolerable position to be in.
He's always wanted kids of his own but now he's a dad he's not allowed to go anywhere near the tot.
So when Mack spots Chloe struggling with some shopping and the baby he can't just sit there.
Sarah, who knows about their ill-fated one-night stand which rendered them parents, is furious when she spots them together.
With her gran Charity on cloud nine since she married Mack, the last thing Sarah wants is the family boat rocked.
Chloe vows to steer clear of Mack but Sarah's not convinced either of the new parents can stick to the plan. And she's right.
Before long Chloe's asked Mack if he wants to go for a walk and he jumps at the chance to spend a few moments in his son's company.
But Chloe's got news she wants to share and leaves Mack spinning when she confirms she's returning to Aberdeen. Inside, Mack's heart breaks.
At The Hide, Jimmy and Nicola are astounded when they run into their nephew Tom.
Jimmy's stung to realise his late brother Carl's son has been laying low.
With Tom struggling with unresolved grief over his dad's death, Belle's worried about his state of mind.
Elsewhere, Nicky's stunned when he finds out his dad Caleb's new plan.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!