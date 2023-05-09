Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle has still got it BAD for Paddy
Airs Friday 19th May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle is a smitten kitten in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Though Mandy Dingle and Paddy have sworn they're just going to be mates, one of them is clearly struggling far more with the concept than the other.
Mandy has got it bad for Paddy and although she's signed up for online dating and is trying hard to forget her recent passionate sessions with the Padster, she just can't help how she feels.
At the Salon, Bear's in for a chop and as Mandy gets to work on Paddy's dad, she finds the time for a cheeky flirt with her one and only.
Elsewhere, Wendy's found out about Liam's side hustle and is really into it.
The doctor is stunned when the nurse blatantly lies to her boyfriend Bob about what she's up to so she can attend a murder mystery convention with Liam.
Why does Wendy feel the need to pull the wool over Bob's eyes? Has she got something else to hide?
Meanwhile, while the medic colleagues' relationship is going from strength to strength, the same can't be said for Bob and Bernice who have been at each other ever since they went into partnership and took over the B&B.
Can they find a way to tone down the tension?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
