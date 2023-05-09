Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle has still got it BAD for Paddy

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle is a smitten kitten in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Though Mandy Dingle and Paddy have sworn they're just going to be mates, one of them is clearly struggling far more with the concept than the other.

Mandy has got it bad for Paddy and although she's signed up for online dating and is trying hard to forget her recent passionate sessions with the Padster, she just can't help how she feels.

At the Salon, Bear's in for a chop and as Mandy gets to work on Paddy's dad, she finds the time for a cheeky flirt with her one and only.

Mandy flirts with Paddy when his dad Bear comes in for a haircut. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Wendy's found out about Liam's side hustle and is really into it.

The doctor is stunned when the nurse blatantly lies to her boyfriend Bob about what she's up to so she can attend a murder mystery convention with Liam.

Why does Wendy feel the need to pull the wool over Bob's eyes? Has she got something else to hide?

Wendy plans to go to a murder mystery convention with Liam and lies to Bob about what she's up to. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, while the medic colleagues' relationship is going from strength to strength, the same can't be said for Bob and Bernice who have been at each other ever since they went into partnership and took over the B&B.

Can they find a way to tone down the tension?

At the B&B, Bernice and Bob can't stop bickering. (Image credit: ITV)

