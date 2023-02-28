Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle tells Cain he's making the biggest mistake of his life

Moira pleads with Cain to change his mind about turning his back on Kyle.

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle tells Cain he's making the biggest mistake of his life in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Cain Dingle has decided that Amy, his son Kyle's biological mum, can have full custody. And not only that. But Kyle will never see him again.

It's a huge turnaround for the devoted dad who's been torn up over his recent estrangement from the little lad due to the bail restrictions the judge laid down.

Moira tells Cain his decision will haunt him for the rest of his life. (Image credit: ITV)

Cain was furious when he heard that Amy wanted full custody, changing the current co-parenting arrangement that was working fine until the Al Chapman shooting.

But Kyle's recent behaviour has got Cain thinking and he's become convinced that he's responsible for his son's recent troubled behaviour and thinks the lad would be better off without him.

Moira is aghast as her husband fleshes out his reasoning behind his decision, explaining that he wants Amy to move away with Kyle to give the little boy a chance to start anew.

Having helped raise Kyle, Moira loves him like one of her own and is distraught at the idea. She also knows that not seeing Kyle will break her husband.

Can the farmer get Cain to change his mind?

Ashamed Cain feels Kyle would be better off without him given the little lad's recent violent behaviour. (Image credit: ITV)

At Holdgate, Rishi's been hearing noises and is convinced someone or something is living there with him.

But when his son Jai has a good root around the house and finds nothing, he fears his dad is masking his loneliness in the wake of Priya's exit.

Who's sneaking around the Sharma dad's house dropping crisp crumbs as they go? Is Rishi really imagining things?

Jai tells Rishi he's imagining things going bump in the night at Holdgate. Has the Sharma dad got a crisp-eating ghost on his hands? (Image credit: ITV)

At the Woolie, Marlon tries to hide his concern over Paddy's counselling cancellation.

The chef is relieved when he overhears Paddy – who recently attempted suicide – trying to book another appointment. But when Paddy informs him there's going to be a two-week wait, Marlon is deeply worried about his best friend.

Depressed Paddy's told there's a wait for therapy which has his loved ones worrying how he'll cope. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings.