Emmerdale spoilers: more heartbreak for Aaron Dingle?
Airs Friday 6th September 2024 at 7.30 pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle misses his chance with John Sugden in Friday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Unable to ask John to stay, Aaron is awkward to hear it's his last day on the farm. Will Aaron find the courage to reveal his true feelings for John?
Before they started seeing each other in secret, their path to passion wasn't an easy one. After shacking up in the back of John's van when Aaron bumped into him on the side of the road, John drove off and abandoned him in the layby. It's safe to say that they had a very awkward encounter the next day when John turned out to be Victoria Sugden's long-lost brother and also the half sibling of Robert Sugden, Aaron’s ex.
John accepted a job at Butlers while his van got fixed and it looked like he made a new enemy out of Aaron given that he punched the mechanic in the stomach during their run-in. However, Aaron seemed to develop feelings for John after he got jealous of his date and soon passion took over when he confronted John about whether he was responsible for putting a bull in the barn with Mackenzie Boyd.
The pair have been sleeping together ever since, but will their fling turn into a full-blown romance before it's too late?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV1 see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.